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French customs seize $260 million of cocaine at Dunkirk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Crime Drugs

French Customs Seize Massive €225 Million Cocaine Shipment in Dunkirk

Major Drug Bust at Dunkirk Port

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French customs officers seized nearly 3.9 metric tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of €225 million ($261.45 million) at the northern port of Dunkirk on Thursday, the French organized crime prosecutor's office said.

Details of the Seizure

Concealment and Origin

• The cocaine was concealed inside a container of plastic waste arriving from Ghana. The shipment was initially destined in part for Antwerp.

Destruction and Investigation

• The cocaine has since been destroyed and the French prosecutor has opened an investigation.

Criminal Network and Legal Proceedings

Targeted Criminal Network

• France's judicial police targeted the criminal network alleged to be behind the shipment before the seizure.

Charges and Penalties

• Charges under investigation include the organised importation of narcotics and participation in a criminal association carrying penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Context: Narcotics Seizures in France

Recent Seizure Statistics

• French customs seized 108.81 tonnes of narcotics across France in 2025, covering all drug types, with an estimated value of €2.197 billion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • The cocaine consignment was concealed in a container of plastic waste arriving from Ghana en route in part to Antwerp, reflecting sophisticated smuggling via maritime containers.
  • French customs destroyed the seized drugs and opened a criminal investigation for organized importation and criminal association, carrying possible prison terms up to 10 years.
  • In 2025, French customs seized 108.81 tonnes of narcotics across France—valued at €2.197 billion—and this event underscores continued escalation in both volume and sophistication of drug trafficking domestically.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much cocaine was seized by French customs at Dunkirk?
Nearly 3.9 metric tons of cocaine were seized at Dunkirk port by French customs officers.
What was the estimated street value of the seized cocaine?
The cocaine had an estimated street value of €225 million ($261.45 million).
How was the cocaine concealed for transport?
The cocaine was hidden inside a container of plastic waste arriving from Ghana.
What charges are being investigated in connection with the shipment?
Investigators are looking into organized importation of narcotics and participation in a criminal association.
Where was the cocaine shipment originally destined?
Part of the shipment was initially destined for Antwerp.

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