French Customs Seize Massive €225 Million Cocaine Shipment in Dunkirk
Major Drug Bust at Dunkirk Port
PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French customs officers seized nearly 3.9 metric tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of €225 million ($261.45 million) at the northern port of Dunkirk on Thursday, the French organized crime prosecutor's office said.
Details of the Seizure
Concealment and Origin
• The cocaine was concealed inside a container of plastic waste arriving from Ghana. The shipment was initially destined in part for Antwerp.
Destruction and Investigation
• The cocaine has since been destroyed and the French prosecutor has opened an investigation.
Criminal Network and Legal Proceedings
Targeted Criminal Network
• France's judicial police targeted the criminal network alleged to be behind the shipment before the seizure.
Charges and Penalties
• Charges under investigation include the organised importation of narcotics and participation in a criminal association carrying penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment.
Context: Narcotics Seizures in France
Recent Seizure Statistics
• French customs seized 108.81 tonnes of narcotics across France in 2025, covering all drug types, with an estimated value of €2.197 billion.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8606 euros)
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)