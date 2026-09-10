French Customs Seize Massive €225 Million Cocaine Shipment in Dunkirk

Major Drug Bust at Dunkirk Port

PARIS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French customs officers seized nearly 3.9 metric tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of €225 million ($261.45 million) at the northern port of Dunkirk on Thursday, the French organized crime prosecutor's office said.

Details of the Seizure

Concealment and Origin

• The cocaine was concealed inside a container of plastic waste arriving from Ghana. The shipment was initially destined in part for Antwerp.

Destruction and Investigation

• The cocaine has since been destroyed and the French prosecutor has opened an investigation.

Criminal Network and Legal Proceedings

Targeted Criminal Network

• France's judicial police targeted the criminal network alleged to be behind the shipment before the seizure.

Charges and Penalties

• Charges under investigation include the organised importation of narcotics and participation in a criminal association carrying penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Context: Narcotics Seizures in France

Recent Seizure Statistics

• French customs seized 108.81 tonnes of narcotics across France in 2025, covering all drug types, with an estimated value of €2.197 billion.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)