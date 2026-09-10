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Russian forces hit Kyiv petrol station, injuring four - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian forces hit Kyiv petrol station, injuring four

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Russian Forces Attack Kyiv Petrol Station, Fuel Supply Disrupted

Details of the Attack and Its Impact

Initial Strike and Immediate Aftermath

KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked a petrol station in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, for the first time, injuring four people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the oil company Ukrnafta said on Thursday.

The attack hit a petrol station complex in southwestern Kyiv, sparking a fire, destroying at least one vehicle and causing a fire in a neighbouring building, the emergencies service said.

Official Statements

"There is no military objective in such strikes. This is terror and intimidation of the civilian population," Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura said on Facebook.

Ongoing Threats to Kyiv's Infrastructure

For nearly two weeks, Kyiv has been under an almost continuous barrage of jet-powered drones targeting warehouses and industrial facilities in the city and its suburbs.

Wider Campaign Against Ukrainian Fuel Supplies

In recent months, Russia has attacked around 300 Ukrainian petrol stations, mostly in frontline eastern regions, in an effort to disrupt logistics for Ukraine's military.

Russian forces attacked and disabled an oil depot in the Kyiv region in late August.

Ukrainian Countermeasures

Ukraine has also targeted Russian fuel logistics with drone strikes on petrol stations, fuel tankers and railway fuel infrastructure in Russian-occupied regions, as well as oil refineries across Russia, causing fuel shortages.

Long-Term Effects on Ukraine's Fuel Infrastructure

Russian forces almost completely destroyed Ukraine's major oil depots and fuel storage facilities early in the war, triggering a widespread fuel crisis and forcing the country to overhaul its supply logistics.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • This marks the first petrol station strike in Kyiv, signaling an escalation in targeting civilian fuel infrastructure, said Mayor Klitschko and oil company Ukrnafta.
  • Across Ukraine, Russia has intensified strikes on fueling sites; over 200–246 petrol stations have been hit since April, often using Shahed drones, yet overall supply disruptions remain limited so far.
  • Ukraine has reciprocated with drone campaigns targeting Russian refineries, depots and pipelines, inflicting widespread fuel shortages and paralyzing a notable share of Russia’s refining capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Kyiv petrol station?
Russian forces attacked a petrol station in southwestern Kyiv, injuring four people and causing significant damage and fire.
Why are Russian forces targeting fuel infrastructure in Ukraine?
Russia aims to disrupt military logistics and fuel supplies by attacking petrol stations, oil depots, and fuel storage facilities.
How has Ukraine responded to attacks on its fuel facilities?
Ukraine has targeted Russian fuel logistics and oil refineries with drone strikes, leading to fuel shortages in affected regions.
How many petrol stations in Ukraine have been attacked recently?
Around 300 Ukrainian petrol stations, mainly in the east, have been targeted by Russian forces in recent months.
What was the impact of early war attacks on Ukraine's fuel supply?
Early strikes almost completely destroyed Ukraine's major oil depots and storage, triggering a widespread fuel crisis.

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