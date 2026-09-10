Russian Forces Attack Kyiv Petrol Station, Fuel Supply Disrupted

Details of the Attack and Its Impact

Initial Strike and Immediate Aftermath

KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked a petrol station in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, for the first time, injuring four people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the oil company Ukrnafta said on Thursday.

The attack hit a petrol station complex in southwestern Kyiv, sparking a fire, destroying at least one vehicle and causing a fire in a neighbouring building, the emergencies service said.

Official Statements

"There is no military objective in such strikes. This is terror and intimidation of the civilian population," Ukrnafta CEO Bohdan Kukura said on Facebook.

Ongoing Threats to Kyiv's Infrastructure

For nearly two weeks, Kyiv has been under an almost continuous barrage of jet-powered drones targeting warehouses and industrial facilities in the city and its suburbs.

Wider Campaign Against Ukrainian Fuel Supplies

In recent months, Russia has attacked around 300 Ukrainian petrol stations, mostly in frontline eastern regions, in an effort to disrupt logistics for Ukraine's military.

Russian forces attacked and disabled an oil depot in the Kyiv region in late August.

Ukrainian Countermeasures

Ukraine has also targeted Russian fuel logistics with drone strikes on petrol stations, fuel tankers and railway fuel infrastructure in Russian-occupied regions, as well as oil refineries across Russia, causing fuel shortages.

Long-Term Effects on Ukraine's Fuel Infrastructure

Russian forces almost completely destroyed Ukraine's major oil depots and fuel storage facilities early in the war, triggering a widespread fuel crisis and forcing the country to overhaul its supply logistics.

(Reporting by Pavel PolityukEditing by Ros Russell)