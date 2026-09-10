Iran Warns IAEA Actions Could Lead to NPT Exits After UN Security Council Report
Iran's Response to IAEA and UN Security Council Developments
Background on the IAEA Resolution
DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's "political moves" will push countries to exit the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Thursday.
Statement by Iranian Official
Mohsen Rezaei made his comments a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors passed a resolution reporting Iran to the U.N. Security Council for breaching its non-proliferation obligations.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)