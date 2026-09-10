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Iran says IAEA moves will push countries to exit NPT - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran says IAEA moves will push countries to exit NPT

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Iran Warns IAEA Actions Could Lead to NPT Exits After UN Security Council Report

Iran's Response to IAEA and UN Security Council Developments

Background on the IAEA Resolution

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's "political moves" will push countries to exit the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Thursday.

Statement by Iranian Official

Mohsen Rezaei made his comments a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board of governors passed a resolution reporting Iran to the U.N. Security Council for breaching its non-proliferation obligations.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • IAEA’s Board of Governors voted on September 9, 2026—first time in 20 years—to report Iran to the UN Security Council over alleged non‑compliance with its safeguards obligations (internazionale.it).
  • Iran condemned the resolution as a 'political tool' undermining the IAEA’s credibility, warning that such political moves may prompt nations to withdraw from the NPT (apnews.com).
  • The referral was spearheaded by Western powers—US, UK, France, Germany—citing Iran’s refusal to fully cooperate with inspections related to undeclared uranium traces and enrichment levels up to 60% (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Iran say about the IAEA's recent actions?
Iran stated that the IAEA's political moves could cause countries to leave the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Who made the latest comments on the NPT issue from Iran?
Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, made the comments.
What triggered Iran's response regarding the NPT?
The IAEA's board of governors passed a resolution reporting Iran to the UN Security Council for breaching its non-proliferation obligations.
What is the Non-Proliferation Treaty?
The Non-Proliferation Treaty is an international agreement aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.
Which international body reported Iran to the UN Security Council?
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors reported Iran.

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