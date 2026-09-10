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Cricket-Robinson strikes twice as England close in on Pakistan whitewash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Cricket Sports England Pakistan Test Series

Robinson’s Double Strike Puts England on Brink of Pakistan Whitewash at Edgbaston

England Dominate as Robinson Shines in Third Test Against Pakistan

By Neil Squires

Robinson’s Early Breakthroughs Set the Tone

BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ollie Robinson continued his outstanding summer with two wickets in his opening over as England pushed Pakistan towards defeat in the third test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Robinson, man of the match in the first two tests, struck with the first ball of Pakistan’s second innings and again three deliveries later to leave England closing in on a 3-0 series whitewash.

The demoralised tourists reached 52-2 before rain ended play early on day two, needing 268 runs to make England bat again.

Robinson’s Series Performance

Robinson, 32, has been almost unplayable in this series, taking 21 wickets at an average of under seven runs each. 

He continued in the same vein in Birmingham, removing Saim Ayub, who was dismissed for a duck in both innings, and then Abdullah Shafique to finish the day with figures of 2-10 from his six overs.

Pakistan’s Struggle Against Robinson

"He’s probably one of the most consistent bowlers in world cricket. He knows what he’s doing with the ball and he wears you down a bit so it’s a challenge,” said Pakistan batting coach Mike Smith.

"He has bowled exceptionally well and he’s in a little purple patch as a player. We need to find a way to combat that as well as we can."

Shan Masood, who was dropped at slip by Ben Duckett off Gus Atkinson, was still there on 21 at the close, alongside opener Azan Awais on 29, but Pakistan's position appears hopeless.

England’s Batting Prowess Builds Huge Lead

England, who led by 23 overnight, had earlier pressed the accelerator to extend their first-innings advantage to a daunting 320.

They made 453 with Harry Brook and Dan Lawrence extending their fifth-wicket partnership to 86 until Brook set off for an impossible single and was run out by Masood for 75 from 97 balls.

Key Contributions from Middle Order

Lawrence went on to make 65 from 82 balls before dragging a wide ball onto his stumps to give Mohammad Imran his first test wicket. It was a third test half-century in a row for Lawrence, who was recalled after a two-year absence for this series.

"I'm really happy with how I've contributed," said Lawrence. "I was feeling really good today, got on a bit of a roll with Brooky and went with it. 

"I thought I was going to make a really big score to be honest. It wasn’t to be but I think if I’d been offered 65 at the start of the day I’d have taken it."

Jamie Smith’s Return to Form

There was also a welcome half-century from the out-of-form Jamie Smith, who overcame an uncertain start and a finger injury, which caused him to hand over the wicketkeeping gloves to Jordan Cox, to strike 69 off 84 balls including one six and nine fours.

It was his highest test score since a second-innings 88 against India on the same ground 14 months ago.

Lower Order Contributions and Pakistan’s Bowling

Robinson chimed in with a 50 of his own, which included a huge six into the Hollies Stand off Mohammad Abbas, before becoming Razaullah’s fourth victim.

The blooding of the 21-year-old, who had only played eight first-class games prior to his call-up, was one of the few positives for Pakistan.

While he was expensive – he conceded 148 runs off his 23 overs – he posed a threat with his pace and aggression.

Pakistan’s Bleak Outlook

Razaullah may represent a brighter future for Pakistan, but the present remains bleak for a team that has lost 15 of its last 20 tests.

(Reporting by Neil SquiresEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ollie Robinson struck twice in his first over of Pakistan’s second innings, reinforcing his dominance in the series with a remarkable haul of 21 wickets at an average under seven.
  • England now sit on the cusp of a 3–0 series whitewash, having earlier set a massive first-innings lead after strong contributions from Dan Lawrence (65) and Jamie Smith (69).
  • Dan Lawrence, recalled after a two-year absence, has hit back strongly with his third consecutive Test fifty, while Pakistan’s fragile form continues—with heavy losses in 15 of their last 20 Tests.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many wickets did Ollie Robinson take in his opening over?
Ollie Robinson took two wickets in his opening over of Pakistan’s second innings.
What is the current score requirement for Pakistan to make England bat again?
Pakistan needs 268 runs to make England bat again.
Who top-scored for England in the first innings?
Harry Brook top-scored with 75 runs, supported by Dan Lawrence with 65 and Jamie Smith with 69.
What was notable about Razaullah’s performance for Pakistan?
Razaullah, a 21-year-old with only eight first-class matches, took four wickets on debut.
How has Ollie Robinson performed in the test series against Pakistan?
Ollie Robinson has taken 21 wickets at an average of under seven runs each in the series.

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