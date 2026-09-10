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Spain approves citizenship for Sahrawis born under Spanish rule - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain approves citizenship for Sahrawis born under Spanish rule

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Politics Citizenship International Relations

Spain Approves Citizenship for Sahrawis Born Under Colonial Rule

Spanish Parliament Passes New Citizenship Law for Sahrawis

By Benjamin Mejias

MADRID, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Spain's lower house voted on Thursday to grant citizenship to Sahrawis born when Madrid administered the North African territory of Western Sahara as a colony, a move that could inflame delicate relations with Morocco.

Details of the Legislation

The legislation, which a statement from parliament said was approved with 168 votes in favour, 31 against and 145 abstentions, would also allow descendants of those granted citizenship to acquire it. 

Some 70,000 to 110,000 Sahrawis could be eligible for Spanish citizenship, according to local media.

Political Support and Opposition

Spain's ruling Socialist Party and its junior left-wing partner Sumar, which filed the initiative, were among those who supported the bill, while the opposition conservative People's Party abstained and far-right Vox voted against it.

Restoring Identity for Sahrawis

"With the adoption of this legislation, we are restoring – and I emphasise, restoring – the Spanish national identity card to those Sahrawis who once held it and from whom this state took it away," said Tesh Sidi of the leftist Sumar coalition, the first woman of Sahrawi origin to serve in parliament.

Tensions with Morocco

Tensions have grown between Spain and Morocco following the mass arrival of at least 70,000 migrants in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

Historical Background of Western Sahara

Spain controlled Western Sahara under various administrative arrangements from 1884 until 1976. Morocco claims sovereignty over Western Sahara and began asserting control over the territory after Spanish rule ended.

The Algerian-backed Polisario Front independence movement seeks recognition of an independent state called the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Sahrawi Population and Refugees

Many Sahrawis live in refugee camps in Tindouf, Algeria, or elsewhere abroad, while others remain in Western Sahara.

Spain's Changing Policy on Western Sahara

Spain had supported a referendum in the territory — in line with United Nations resolutions — until Sanchez's government reversed course in 2022 and backed Morocco's position.

Tensions eased somewhat after that shift, with Madrid describing Rabat's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara as "serious, credible and realistic".

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia and David Latona; editing by Charlie Devereux and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The law allows roughly 70,000–110,000 Sahrawis—and potentially up to 200,000 including descendants—to obtain Spanish nationality, even if they don’t reside in Spain, requiring documentation such as expired DNI, birth certificates or UN census receipts (english.elpais.com).
  • Applicants born before 29 September 1977 have three (extendable to four) years to apply; their first-degree descendants then have five years to claim nationality, and Sahrawis gain accelerated access by residence (2 years instead of 10) (english.elpais.com).
  • The legislation—supported by PSOE and Sumar, with abstention from PP and opposition from Vox—was framed as restoring rights to those deprived during decolonisation, but risks straining relations with Morocco amid ongoing Western Sahara dispute and recent migration tensions (english.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible for Spanish citizenship under the new law?
Sahrawis born when Spain administered Western Sahara as a colony and their descendants are eligible.
How many Sahrawis could benefit from this law?
Local media estimate between 70,000 and 110,000 Sahrawis may be eligible for Spanish citizenship.
How might this affect Spain's relationship with Morocco?
Granting citizenship to Sahrawis could strain Spain's already delicate relations with Morocco, which claims sovereignty over Western Sahara.
What is the background of Spain's involvement in Western Sahara?
Spain controlled Western Sahara from 1884 to 1976, after which Morocco began to assert control over the territory.

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