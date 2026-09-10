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Israeli whistleblowers detail Gaza civilian toll in Venice film

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Venice Documentary Spotlights Israeli Whistleblowers on Gaza Civilian Deaths

Documentary Reveals Insights Into Israeli Military Actions in Gaza

By Crispian Balmer

VENICE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Mass civilian deaths were routinely built into Israeli military targeting decisions in Gaza, according to a Venice Film Festival documentary unveiled on Thursday that challenges official accounts of the war.

"NAZA", directed by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, takes its title from an Israeli military term for expected "collateral casualties" and is built around testimony from intelligence officers and soldiers involved in the war.

There was "mass killing on an industrial scale", one of the officers says in a series of anonymous interviews.

AI Systems Guiding the Attacks

Gaza health authorities say more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign, which was triggered by an attack on Israel by Hamas militants in October 2023 that killed around 1,200 people.

Israel says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties and that Hamas uses Gaza's civilians as human shields in densely populated areas - a claim Hamas denies. 

The film tells a different story.

Targeting Civilian Spaces

"We show in our film a targeting system that is, by design, targeting people in civilian spaces, in their family homes," Abraham told Reuters. "Sometimes it can be 500 NAZA ... destroying entire villages or entire neighbourhoods."

AI-Assisted Target Identification

Intelligence officers described an AI-assisted system that identified targets using data gathered from thousands of hacked mobile phones. They said the phrase "daddy's home" picked up on a child's phone would be enough to trigger an airstrike.

No-Go Zones and Civilian Deaths

The officers also described the killing of civilians in Israeli-designated no-go zones, including near aid distribution centres. The location of the zones was not disclosed to residents, one officer said: "They have to learn with blood."

The United Nations said last year that more than 400 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid. Israel acknowledged civilians had been harmed at distribution centres and said it had amended its rules of engagement.

Looking Back to the Holocaust

Historical Parallels and Dehumanisation

Several of the officers interviewed compare what they witnessed to historical patterns of dehumanisation and discuss parallels with lessons drawn from the Holocaust.

"It's a link that comes from the soldiers," Abraham said.

"In a situation where so often you see how the memory of the Holocaust is used as a means to justify Israel's actions in Gaza, it's very important to draw a more universal conclusion."

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment about the documentary.

Filmmaking Approach and Social Impact

Contrasts Between Tel Aviv and Gaza

All the interviews are filmed on rooftops in Tel Aviv at night, with scenes of destruction from Gaza only shown briefly at the end. The directors said they wanted to highlight the contrast between daily life in Israel's commercial capital and the devastation unfolding roughly 60 km (37 miles) away.

"We wanted to show how life in Tel Aviv goes on," said Szor, who won an Oscar with Abraham last year for their documentary "No Other Land", about Israeli demolitions in the West Bank.

Empathy and Responsibility in Israeli Society

She added that many Israelis feel no empathy for Palestinian civilians. "There is a big part of Israeli society who are saying out loud that there are no innocent people in Gaza."

Many officers in the film came from elite units and do not fit the stereotype of ideological hardliners. "They sometimes describe themselves as left-wing," she said. "And they perhaps are the people who are responsible for the most killing."

Calls for Justice and Accountability

Abraham doubted that Israel would bring anyone to justice for the civilian deaths without outside pressure.

"I hope there will be justice and accountability for the crimes. ... It depends on holding people to account and on the political will of the United States and the EU," he said.

Festival Recognition

"NAZA" is one of 21 films competing for Venice's Golden Lion award, which will be presented on Saturday.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The film NAZA, premiering at the Venice Film Festival, is based on whistleblower testimony and investigative reporting revealing that Israeli military planning included built‑in expectation of civilian deaths using the term NAZA (short for collateral damage) (internazionale.it).
  • It alleges use of AI systems like Lavender and ‘Where’s Daddy?’ to generate thousands of targets with minimal human oversight, turning phone data or AI links into airstrikes in civilian areas (thenationalnews.com).
  • The Gaza Health Ministry reports more than 73,000 Palestinian deaths in the conflict triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack; NAZA contests Israel’s claim of minimized harm and stresses the gulf between military decision‑making and civilian suffering (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the documentary 'NAZA' about?
'NAZA' is a documentary by Israeli journalists exposing alleged Israeli military practices leading to mass civilian deaths in Gaza, based on testimonies from intelligence officers and soldiers.
How were AI systems involved in the targeting during the Gaza conflict?
Intelligence officers described an AI-assisted system that identified targets using data from hacked mobile phones, sometimes acting on minimal information such as common phrases.
What does the film suggest about official Israeli accounts of civilian casualties?
The film challenges official accounts by detailing systematic targeting decisions that allegedly led to routine civilian casualties in Gaza.
How did the filmmakers draw historical parallels in the documentary?
Officers interviewed in the film compared current events to historical patterns of dehumanisation, referencing lessons from the Holocaust.
What was the response of the Israel Defense Forces to the documentary?
The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to the request for comment regarding the documentary.

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