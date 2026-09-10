London Police Arrest Two Over Suspected Iran-Linked National Security Offences

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Background of the Arrests

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Two people have been arrested in London as part of an investigation into suspected National Security Act offences linked to Iran, British police said on Thursday.

London's Metropolitan Police said a 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Current Status of the Suspects

Both have been released on bail until a date in late October.

Police Statement on Connections to Other Incidents

The police said the investigation "is not connected to any of the incidents or attacks earlier this year that have been targeted at various venues and buildings linked to Jewish and Iranian communities across London".

Overview of Previous Incidents

Between March and May, there was a spate of incidents targeting London's Jewish community or sites linked to Iran which began with an arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in London.

Targets and Nature of Attacks

Subsequently, a synagogue and a former synagogue were targeted, as was Persian-language media organisation Iran International and a memorial wall dedicated to people killed in Iran.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)