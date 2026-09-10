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Headlines

Two arrested by UK police over suspected National Security Act offences relating to Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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headlines security International United Kingdom Iran

London Police Arrest Two Over Suspected Iran-Linked National Security Offences

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Background of the Arrests

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Two people have been arrested in London as part of an investigation into suspected National Security Act offences linked to Iran, British police said on Thursday.

London's Metropolitan Police said a 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Current Status of the Suspects

Both have been released on bail until a date in late October.

Police Statement on Connections to Other Incidents

The police said the investigation "is not connected to any of the incidents or attacks earlier this year that have been targeted at various venues and buildings linked to Jewish and Iranian communities across London".

Overview of Previous Incidents

Between March and May, there was a spate of incidents targeting London's Jewish community or sites linked to Iran which began with an arson attack on Jewish community ambulances in London.

Targets and Nature of Attacks

Subsequently, a synagogue and a former synagogue were targeted, as was Persian-language media organisation Iran International and a memorial wall dedicated to people killed in Iran.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • Arrests relate to alleged assistance to foreign intelligence under the National Security Act 2023, specifically concerning Iran (news.met.police.uk)
  • The arrests are unconnected to a spate of antisemitic and Iran‑targeted arson and security attacks in London between March and May 2026 (lemonde.fr)
  • These incidents included attacks on Jewish ambulances (Hatzola), synagogues, Iran International’s offices, and a memorial wall for Iranian regime victims (iranintl.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested by UK police in relation to the National Security Act offences?
A 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were arrested in London.
What are the suspects accused of?
They were arrested on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service linked to Iran.
Are the recent arrests connected to attacks targeting Jewish and Iranian sites?
Police stated the investigation is not connected to earlier incidents targeting Jewish and Iranian venues in London.
What is the current status of the arrested individuals?
Both suspects have been released on bail until a date in late October.
What incidents occurred between March and May related to this case?
There were incidents targeting London's Jewish community, Iranian-linked sites, and organizations like Iran International.

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