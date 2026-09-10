GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UAE to invest €40 billion in Germany, UAE industry minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UAE to invest €40 billion in Germany, UAE industry minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UAE Announces €40 Billion Investment to Strengthen Industry in Germany

UAE Deepens Economic Ties with Germany Through Major Investment

Details of the Investment Announcement

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates will invest an additional €40 billion ($46 billion) in Germany to support industries and employment, the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology said on Thursday.

Strategic and Economic Partnership

The two countries are looking to deepen their strategic and economic ties in an uncertain geopolitical climate.

Existing Investments and Growing Influence

The additional investment comes on top of the UAE's existing investment in Germany, worth €34 billion, and underscores the Gulf country's growing influence in Europe's largest economy and their longstanding partnership.

Statements from Key Officials

"Germany has been an important strategic and economic partner for decades and the additional €40 billion intended investment reflects our ambition to invest in that relationship for the years ahead," Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is also envoy of the minister of foreign affairs to Germany, said. 

Recent Diplomatic Visits

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Gulf region in February, as Berlin looks to deepen energy and defence partnerships and reduce its dependence on the U.S. and China.

Objectives and Impact of the Investment

The investment aims to support Germany's industrial capacity and skilled jobs and strengthen energy security and supply chains, Jaber said.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8600 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Dubai; Editing by Rachel More and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • [object Object]
  • [object Object]
  • [object Object]

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the UAE investing in Germany?
The UAE plans to invest an additional €40 billion ($46 billion) in Germany.
What is the purpose of the UAE's investment in Germany?
The investment aims to support German industries, employment, energy security, and supply chains.
Who announced the UAE's new investment in Germany?
UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber announced the investment.
How much has the UAE previously invested in Germany?
Prior to the latest announcement, the UAE had already invested €34 billion in Germany.
Why are Germany and the UAE strengthening economic ties?
Amid global geopolitical uncertainty, both countries aim to deepen strategic and economic partnerships.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Nestle CEO says Middle East conflict driving inflation, higher supplier costs

Nestle CEO says Middle East conflict driving inflation, higher supplier costs

Image for Euro slips as dollar rises after ECB rate hike

Euro slips as dollar rises after ECB rate hike

Image for Polymarket taps finance veteran Warren Jenson as its first CFO

Polymarket taps finance veteran Warren Jenson as its first CFO

Image for Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say

Iranian arms and advice helped Yemen's Houthis seize key Red Sea city, sources say

Image for IMF says global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high

IMF says global growth on track to reach 3% in 2026, but risks remain high

Image for ECB raises interest rates, bolstering bets for further moves

ECB raises interest rates, bolstering bets for further moves

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Why Working Capital Resilience Is Becoming a Strategic Finance Priority
Why Working Capital Resilience Is Becoming a Strategic Finance Priority
Image for UK's FTSE 100 falls for fifth straight day as rate hike, inflation fears bite
UK's FTSE 100 falls for fifth straight day as rate hike, inflation fears bite
Image for ECB governors see more tightening ahead with October in play
ECB governors see more tightening ahead with October in play
Image for Rocket maker Avio's first-half core profit grows as US growth comes into focus
Rocket maker Avio's first-half core profit grows as US growth comes into focus
Image for Zelenskiy says Canada has agreed to a big air defense package for Ukraine
Zelenskiy says Canada has agreed to a big air defense package for Ukraine
Image for Oil surges 5%, Brent and US crude both over $100 on more tanker attacks
Oil surges 5%, Brent and US crude both over $100 on more tanker attacks
Image for UK bond yields soar to multi-decade highs on fresh Mideast conflict
UK bond yields soar to multi-decade highs on fresh Mideast conflict
Image for Bond yields hit multi-year highs as traders brace for new ECB rate-hike cycle
Bond yields hit multi-year highs as traders brace for new ECB rate-hike cycle
Image for UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says
UK retailers stock charcoal linked to Paraguay deforestation, group says
Image for Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Portuguese group D3 sues Meta, TikTok and YouTube over addictive design
Image for Russia strikes petrol station in Kyiv, global agribusiness in Dnipro
Russia strikes petrol station in Kyiv, global agribusiness in Dnipro
Image for Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine's sunoil refineries, hits Bunge plant
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine's sunoil refineries, hits Bunge plant
View All Finance Posts