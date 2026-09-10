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Police raid farms in four EU countries as part of probe on horse traffic - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Police raid farms in four EU countries as part of probe on horse traffic

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Finance Markets Regulations Investigation

Police Raid Farms in Four EU Countries Over Horse Trafficking Investigation

Europol Leads Multi-Country Operation Targeting Illegal Horse Trade

Overview of the Investigation

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Police officers raided farms as part of an investigation into possible trafficking of horses, some of which might have been illegally sold for their meat, European police force Europol said on Thursday.

Details of the Raids

• Almost 200 police officers raided farms on Tuesday and Wednesday in Belgium, France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Scope of the Horse Trafficking Operation

• Police are looking into a large-scale trade of thousands of horses, whose identities and histories were altered to move them within the European Union, and some of them were ultimately and illegally sold to slaughterhouses.

Results and Ongoing Analysis

• More than 1,000 horses were checked and evidence seized during the searches is being analysed, Europol said.

Involvement of Food Safety Agencies

• Food safety agencies were involved in the raids.

Status of the Investigation

• The Europol statement did not mention any arrests.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Raids involved nearly 200 officers in four EU countries—Belgium, France, Ireland and the Netherlands—to crack down on illicit horse trafficking networks altering identities and falsifying histories to move animals across borders.
  • Authorities inspected over 1,000 horses and seized documents and other evidence; food safety agencies also participated, highlighting public health and food chain risks.
  • Operation underscores Europol’s role in coordinating multinational law enforcement actions against organized crime exploiting agricultural and food systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries were involved in the EU horse trafficking raids?
Belgium, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands were involved in the police raids.
What was the goal of the police investigation?
The investigation aimed to uncover large-scale horse trafficking with altered identities and illegal meat sales.
How many police officers participated in the raids?
Almost 200 police officers took part in the raids across the four EU countries.
Were any arrests reported in the Europol statement?
No, the Europol statement did not mention any arrests.
Were food safety agencies involved in the operation?
Yes, food safety agencies were involved in the EU police raids.

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