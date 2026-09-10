Police Raid Farms in Four EU Countries Over Horse Trafficking Investigation

Europol Leads Multi-Country Operation Targeting Illegal Horse Trade

Overview of the Investigation

BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Police officers raided farms as part of an investigation into possible trafficking of horses, some of which might have been illegally sold for their meat, European police force Europol said on Thursday.

Details of the Raids

• Almost 200 police officers raided farms on Tuesday and Wednesday in Belgium, France, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Scope of the Horse Trafficking Operation

• Police are looking into a large-scale trade of thousands of horses, whose identities and histories were altered to move them within the European Union, and some of them were ultimately and illegally sold to slaughterhouses.

Results and Ongoing Analysis

• More than 1,000 horses were checked and evidence seized during the searches is being analysed, Europol said.

Involvement of Food Safety Agencies

• Food safety agencies were involved in the raids.

Status of the Investigation

• The Europol statement did not mention any arrests.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Barbara Lewis)