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Zelenskiy says no trilateral peace talks before elections in Russia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says no trilateral peace talks before elections in Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Zelenskiy: No Trilateral Peace Talks With Russia Before September Elections

Ukraine's Stance on Peace Talks and Upcoming Russian Elections

KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday there would be no trilateral meeting on how to end the war before the elections in Russia.

Diplomatic Negotiations and International Relations

Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators were in constant contact and he hoped for progress in talks on energy and grain at the end of September after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Focus Areas in Negotiations

Energy and Grain Discussions

Russia will hold parliamentary elections on September 20.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Olena Harmash; Editing by Chris Reese)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy rules out any trilateral peace meeting before Russia’s September 20 elections, citing political timing
  • Ukraine and U.S. negotiators remain in continuous contact, with Zelenskiy aiming for progress in energy and grain talks post‑September
  • The planned U.S. mediation and talks follow recent envoy visits by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv, though no breakthrough achieved

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ukraine in constant contact with regarding negotiations?
Ukraine's negotiators are in constant contact with U.S. negotiators.
What issues are Ukraine and the U.S. discussing in their ongoing talks?
Ukraine and the U.S. are discussing issues related to energy and grain.
Who reported on Zelenskiy's statement about the peace talks?
The statement was reported by Yuliia Dysa and Olena Harmash, with editing by Chris Reese.

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