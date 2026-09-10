Zelenskiy: No Trilateral Peace Talks With Russia Before September Elections
Ukraine's Stance on Peace Talks and Upcoming Russian Elections
KYIV, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday there would be no trilateral meeting on how to end the war before the elections in Russia.
Diplomatic Negotiations and International Relations
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators were in constant contact and he hoped for progress in talks on energy and grain at the end of September after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Focus Areas in Negotiations
Energy and Grain Discussions
Russia will hold parliamentary elections on September 20.
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Olena Harmash; Editing by Chris Reese)