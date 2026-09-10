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Stellantis CEO highlights diverging US and global strategies - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis CEO highlights diverging US and global strategies

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Stellantis CEO Explores US and Global Automotive Strategy Differences

By Nora Eckert

Stellantis Navigates Diverging Automotive Markets

DETROIT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said at an analyst conference on Thursday that there is a clear split in the global automotive market today: the U.S., and everywhere else.

US vs. Global Market Approaches

The chief of the automaker, which produces Jeep and Ram vehicles, spoke about how the company is navigating a U.S. trade and policy landscape that is diverging from other regions including Europe, especially in regard to how automakers can partner with the Chinese.  

Filosa's Perspective on Market Division

"We see clearly the world divided into two things: One is the United States ... and then we have the rest of the world," Filosa said. 

Challenges in Vehicle Development

The challenge facing Stellantis and its competitors is how to develop vehicles for the U.S., its main profit engine, when regulations and consumer demand in the region are very different than elsewhere in the world. 

Domestic Engineering in the US

In the U.S., the automaker is relying fully on domestic engineering and development, he said. In other markets, including Europe, it is partnering with automakers, including China's Leapmotor and Dongfeng. 

Partnerships and Policy Implications

While Filosa has said that those partnerships are not planning models for the U.S., other automakers that have forged similar agreements have come under fire from the Trump administration. Officials blasted Ford Motor for penning a joint venture with China's Geely in Europe, saying it was supporting the global expansion of Chinese automakers. Ford has said that it is adapting to the new global reality, and getting leaner and smarter through these partnerships. 

(Reporting by Nora Eckert; Editing by Mike Colias and Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • Stellantis separates its U.S. strategy—fully domestic—from its global one leveraging partnerships to enhance European EV output and affordability
  • The automaker is expanding joint ventures with China’s Leapmotor (LPMI) and longtime partner Dongfeng to localize production and share purchasing in Europe
  • Similar deals elsewhere—such as Ford’s Geely JV—have drawn U.S. policy criticism, reinforcing Stellantis’ caution regarding Chinese collaborations in the U.S.

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Stellantis separating its US and global strategies?
Stellantis is focusing on full domestic engineering and development for the US, while partnering with Chinese and other automakers in global markets.
What challenges does Stellantis face in the US market?
Stellantis faces different regulations and consumer demand in the US, requiring separate vehicle development from global markets.
Why is Stellantis partnering with Chinese automakers outside the US?
Partnerships with Chinese companies, like Leapmotor and Dongfeng, help Stellantis adapt and remain competitive in Europe and other regions.
What has been the US administration’s response to automotive joint ventures with China?
The Trump administration criticized automakers like Ford for joint ventures with Chinese companies, viewing them as supporting Chinese expansion.

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