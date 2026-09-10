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Several people killed in coach crash in Susch - Swiss police

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Swiss Police: Several Dead, Others Injured in Susch Coach Crash

Details of the Susch Coach Accident

Incident Overview

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Several people have been killed and several others injured in a bus crash in the Alpine village of Susch in eastern Switzerland, police said on Thursday.

Emergency Response

Emergency response teams were dispatched to the site of the accident involving a travel coach, police in the canton of Graubuenden said in a post on X.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Rachel More)

Key Takeaways

  • The accident occurred in the canton of Graubünden when a travel coach crashed near Susch; emergency teams responded immediately.
  • Initial reports confirm multiple fatalities and injuries, though exact figures remain unconfirmed pending further updates from Swiss authorities.
  • Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash; additional details are awaited from cantonal police sources.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the coach crash occur?
The coach crash happened in the Alpine village of Susch in eastern Switzerland.
How many people were affected in the Susch coach crash?
Several people were killed and several others injured in the crash.
Which authorities responded to the bus crash in Susch?
Police in the canton of Graubuenden and emergency response teams were dispatched to the scene.
When did the Susch coach crash take place?
The crash was reported on Thursday, September 10.

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