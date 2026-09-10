Swiss Police: Several Dead, Others Injured in Susch Coach Crash
Details of the Susch Coach Accident
Incident Overview
BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Several people have been killed and several others injured in a bus crash in the Alpine village of Susch in eastern Switzerland, police said on Thursday.
Emergency Response
Emergency response teams were dispatched to the site of the accident involving a travel coach, police in the canton of Graubuenden said in a post on X.
Reporting and Sources
(Reporting by Rachel More)