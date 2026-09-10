Morocco Denies Involvement in Mass Ceuta Crossing and Rejects Spain's Accusations

By Ahmed Eljechtimi

Morocco Responds to Ceuta Migrant Crisis Allegations

Moroccan Foreign Ministry's Official Statement

RABAT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Morocco's foreign ministry said on Thursday that no evidence established involvement of Rabat in the mass crossing into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in July, adding it rejected being drawn into Spain's domestic political battles.

Scale of the Ceuta Crossing

More than 70,000 people crossed from Morocco into Ceuta, fueling criticism in Spain of both Rabat and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Humanitarian Impact and Local Response

While most have since returned, over 100 died according to NGOs. Local authorities say thousands, including unaccompanied minors, remain in the enclave, living in makeshift camps or on the streets and beaches, fuelling near-daily protests by residents angry at the Spanish government's handling of the crisis.

Political Tensions Between Spain and Morocco

Spain's opposition parties have since targeted Pedro Sanchez's government's relationship with Morocco and accused Rabat of facilitating or orchestrating the crossing.

Morocco's Rebuttal to Accusations

"Why continue to level accusations against Morocco when no evidence, facts, or reports establish any involvement on the part of Moroccan authorities?" the ministry said in a statement.

"Why are illegal migrants not being returned, even though the Moroccan government has officially committed to readmitting them? Why are unaccompanied minors being kept away from their families, when Morocco has urgently requested their return?" the ministry said.

Spanish Government Reports and Security Cooperation

Reports released by the Spanish government on Wednesday showed that Spanish intelligence and security agencies had warned both Madrid and Moroccan counterparts about the possibility of a mass crossing.

Morocco's Stance on Political Manipulation

"Morocco refuses to be used as a pre-election political pawn, nor does it accept being made the scapegoat in political score-settling," the ministry said. National elections are due in Spain by mid-2027.

Ongoing Bilateral Relations

The ministry highlighted the close security, migration and economic cooperation established between Rabat and Madrid since Sanchez backed in 2022 Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara.

Disputed Sovereignty Over Ceuta and Melilla

Morocco does not recognise Spanish sovereignty over Ceuta and the other enclave of Melilla.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtimi, additional reporting by Aguado Jesus in Madrid;; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )