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Headlines

French coastguards rescue 157 from burning migrant boat in English Channel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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headlines France English Channel Coastguard Migrant Rescue

French Coastguards Rescue 157 Migrants from Burning Boat in English Channel

Rescue Operation Details

Incident Overview

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French coastguards rescued 157 people from a boat carrying migrants that caught fire in the English Channel early on Tuesday morning near the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the local administration said in a statement.

Rescue Efforts

The people on board the boat were rescued by three coastguard ships, which will take them back to the port, added the statement.

Previous Rescue

Five other people had been rescued from the same boat a few hours earlier by coastguards.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • A total of 162 people were rescued from the burning migrant boat—five earlier and 157 on Tuesday morning, near Boulogne‑sur‑Mer.
  • Rescue was carried out by three French coastguard ships responding quickly to the fire and ensuring all survivors are transported safely back to port.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting crossings in the English Channel and the vital role of maritime rescue operations.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many migrants were rescued by French coastguards?
French coastguards rescued 157 migrants from the burning boat in the English Channel.
Where did the rescue operation take place?
The rescue occurred near the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in the English Channel.
How many coastguard ships assisted in the rescue?
Three coastguard ships participated in rescuing the migrants.
Were there any prior rescues from the same boat?
Yes, five other people had been rescued from the same boat a few hours earlier.
What happened to the rescued migrants after the incident?
The rescued migrants were taken back to the port by the coastguard ships.

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