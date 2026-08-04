French Coastguards Rescue 157 Migrants from Burning Boat in English Channel
Rescue Operation Details
Incident Overview
PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - French coastguards rescued 157 people from a boat carrying migrants that caught fire in the English Channel early on Tuesday morning near the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, the local administration said in a statement.
Rescue Efforts
The people on board the boat were rescued by three coastguard ships, which will take them back to the port, added the statement.
Previous Rescue
Five other people had been rescued from the same boat a few hours earlier by coastguards.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)