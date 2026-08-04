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Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone hunting market vendor - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone hunting market vendor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Ukraine Russia War Crimes

Ukraine Accuses Russia of War Crime in Kherson Drone Attack on Vendor

Details and Reactions to the Kherson Drone Attack

Ukrainian Claims and Video Evidence

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a war crime after a video was released showing a drone chasing down and wounding a street vendor in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Footage released by Ukrainian police shows the drone pursuing an unidentified man around a van being used as a street stand before exploding after he dives for cover behind the vehicle. Police said the vendor, a man in his 50s, survived but suffered shock and shrapnel injuries.

Verification of the Incident

Reuters verified the location using buildings, the road layout and vegetation that matched satellite and archive imagery. The exact date could not be independently confirmed, but Ukrainian police and Sybiha said the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Official Statements and International Response

Ukrainian Foreign Minister's Statement

In a post on Telegram, Sybiha said the attack formed part of a deliberate Russian campaign to intimidate civilians. "This barbaric Russian war crime in Kherson demands international condemnation and justice, but thousands of similar crimes never come to the public eye," he said.

The minister said the pilot of the Russian drone would have been aware they were targeting a civilian, branding them a "sadist".

Sybiha called for "a powerful defence and deterrence package for Ukraine, and reliable, guaranteed security." 

Broader Context of Civilian Casualties

Recent Attacks and Casualties

Two children and an elderly ​woman were also killed in overnight Russian guided bomb strikes on Ukraine's northern city of Sumy, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram. 

UN Human Rights Report

Statistics on Civilian Impact

In July, the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had documented 1,396 civilian deaths and 7,978 injuries in the first six months of 2026, marking a 37% increase from 2025 and more than double the figures from 2024.

It said that the surge in civilian casualties was primarily driven by intensifying Russian long-range missile and drone strikes targeting urban centres far beyond the front lines.

Mutual Accusations and Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian Strikes on Russia

Ukraine ​is also attacking Russia with drones and long-range missiles, many of which have ‌also caused civilian casualties, Russian authorities say.

Russian Claims of Ukrainian Attacks

Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of terrorism after seven people, including three children, were killed and 60 injured at its Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik in what it said was a deliberate Ukrainian drone attack on civilians.

Denials from Both Sides

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia's ⁠full-scale invasion ​of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Writing by Aleksandar VasovicEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • A video shows a Russian fiber‑optic FPV drone pursuing and striking an unarmed 52‑year‑old vendor in Kherson; Ukrainian authorities label it a war crime (reddit.com).
  • UN data shows civilian deaths and injuries soared in early 2026, with 1,396 killed and 7,978 injured in first half—up 37 % from 2025—largely due to intensified long‑range drone and missile strikes (ukraine.ohchr.org).
  • Additional guided-bomb strikes by Russia killed civilians, including children, in Sumy region—highlighting the broader pattern of urban civilian targeting (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kherson involving a drone attack?
A video showed a Russian drone chasing and injuring a street vendor in Kherson, Ukraine, which authorities say was a deliberate attack on a civilian.
Who is accusing Russia of committing a war crime?
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of committing a war crime over the drone attack in Kherson.
How many civilian casualties have been documented in Ukraine in 2026?
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission documented 1,396 civilian deaths and 7,978 injuries in Ukraine in the first six months of 2026.
Were there other civilian casualties reported in Ukraine recently?
Yes, two children and an elderly woman were killed in Russian bomb strikes on Sumy, northern Ukraine.
What does Ukraine demand after the drone attack?
Ukraine has called for international condemnation, justice, and a strong defense and security package after the attack.

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