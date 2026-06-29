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French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Biotechnology Mergers and Acquisitions Oncology

Ipsen to Buy Kartos for $450M, Expanding Oncology Portfolio with Myelofibrosis Drug

Acquisition Details and Strategic Impact

Overview of the Deal

June 29 (Reuters) - Ipsen will buy U.S.-based Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million to expand its oncology pipeline with a late-stage blood cancer treatment, the French biotech company said on Monday.

Key Highlights of the Agreement

  • The deal gives Ipsen navtemadlin, an investigational oral therapy being evaluated in a Phase III trial for patients with myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer.
  • Kartos shareholders will be eligible for up to $1.3 billion in additional milestone payments tied to regulatory and sales targets.
  • Initial trial data is expected in 2027, potentially paving the way for the therapy to be launched as early as 2028.
  • Ipsen says the acquisition will boost core operating income from 2029.
  • The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of this year, subject to antitrust clearance.
Future Outlook and Timeline

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Margaux PerrinEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Ipsen will pay $450 million upfront for Kartos Therapeutics, with potential milestone payments up to $1.3 billion, valuing the deal at up to $1.75 billion in total (ipsen.com)
  • The acquisition adds navtemadlin, an investigational oral MDM2 inhibitor in a global Phase III trial (POIESIS) for intermediate‑/high‑risk TP53‑wild‑type myelofibrosis patients with suboptimal response to ruxolitinib; top‑line data expected in 2027 (ipsen.com)
  • Ipsen expects the deal to be accretive to core operating income from 2029, with limited impact on its 2026 guidance; transaction is anticipated to close by end of Q3 2026, pending regulatory approval (ipsen.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Ipsen's acquisition of Kartos Therapeutics?
Ipsen will acquire Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million, with additional milestone payments up to $1.3 billion.
Which drug does Ipsen gain from acquiring Kartos?
Ipsen gains navtemadlin, an investigational oral therapy for myelofibrosis currently in Phase III trials.
When is the Kartos acquisition expected to close?
The acquisition is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of this year, pending antitrust clearance.
What financial impact is anticipated for Ipsen?
Ipsen expects the acquisition to boost its core operating income from 2029 onward.
When could navtemadlin potentially launch?
Initial trial data is expected in 2027, with the therapy potentially launching as early as 2028.

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