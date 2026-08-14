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Oil steadies after US threatens to blockade Iran indefinitely - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil steadies after US threatens to blockade Iran indefinitely

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Finance Oil Markets Geopolitics

Oil Prices Steady as US Threatens Indefinite Blockade on Iran, Stirring Supply Fears

US-Iran Tensions and Impact on Oil Markets

By Helen Clark

Oil Price Movements and Market Reaction

PERTH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices inched higher on Friday after the U.S. threatened to maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely, reviving crude supply concerns, after prices fell in the previous session on a weaker global demand outlook.

Brent futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $87.16 a barrel by 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 4 cents to $81.29 a barrel.

The two benchmarks fell more than 2% in the prior session, paring gains after a six-session rally for Brent and a five-session rise for WTI, but were on track for weekly rises of around 4%.

US Blockade Threats and Political Statements

The United States on Thursday said it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely and would ramp up economic pressure on Tehran as ceasefire talks have stalled.

Statements from US Officials

"Watch this space for more announcements coming next week because we are going to apply measures like have never been seen in the history of economic isolation on a country," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" program.

Iranian Response and Strait of Hormuz Control

The latest U.S. threats come as Iran continues to limit traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which carried 20% of the world’s oil before the conflict, driving up fuel prices and putting pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump to end a war that is unpopular at home.

The recently appointed head of Iran's Basj paramilitary unit, Hossein Taeb, said the strait is "under the management and control of the Islamic Republic", according to the semi-official Fars news.

Market Fundamentals and Supply-Demand Outlook

OPEC and IEA Demand Forecasts

The prospect of a longer war constraining supply was offset this week by forecasts from OPEC and the International Energy Agency lowering their outlooks for demand growth, while data showed U.S. crude stocks made their largest weekly gain in over three and a half years.

Analyst Commentary

KCM chief market analyst Tim Waterer said the two forces were acting as counterweights.

"The result is a market that remains supported but struggles to break meaningfully higher while these opposing pressures remain in place," he said.

Regional Security Concerns

Attacks on Oil Vessels

Two vessels from the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were attacked transiting the strait on Thursday evening, UAE state news agency WAM reported. The United Arab Emirates government condemned it as an Iranian attack.

International Reactions

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil rose modestly—Brent to $87.16 and WTI to $81.29—after U.S. threats to maintain an indefinite naval blockade of Iran reignited supply fears.
  • Prices had fallen over 2% the previous session but remain supported, with both Brent and WTI on track for weekly gains near 4%.
  • Analyst Tim Waterer noted that heightened geopolitical risk from the blockade is being counterbalanced by lower demand forecasts and a sharp U.S. crude inventory build.
  • Oil markets are navigating conflicting pressures: robust geopolitical risk premium vs. weakening demand outlook and inventory rebounds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise after the US threatened Iran?
Oil prices rose due to revived concerns about global crude supply as the US threatened to maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely.
How has the Strait of Hormuz conflict impacted global oil supply?
Iran's limitation of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a transit route for 20% of the world's oil, has increased supply concerns and contributed to rising fuel prices.
How did the market respond to the opposing supply and demand forces?
The market remained supported but struggled to move significantly higher, as rising supply concerns were balanced by weaker demand forecasts.
Were there any recent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz?
Two vessels belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company were reportedly attacked while transiting the Strait, with the UAE accusing Iran of the attack.

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