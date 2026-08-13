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Romanian Nuclearelectrica starts shutting down sole working nuclear reactor - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romanian Nuclearelectrica starts shutting down sole working nuclear reactor

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Energy Nuclear Power Romania infrastructure

Romania Shuts Down Sole Active Nuclear Reactor Due to Danube Drought

Impact of Danube Drought on Romania's Energy Sector

Shutdown of Nuclear Reactor

BUCHAREST, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has started the process of disconnecting its sole working reactor from the power grid due to record low Danube river levels, it said on Thursday.

The drought-hit river already forced it to shut down one reactor in late July. The company has two 706-megawatt reactors in Cernavoda on the Danube, accounting for a fifth of the country's power output.

Government Response and Emergency Measures

Declaration of Energy Emergency

Romania has declared a state of energy emergency throughout August and asked companies and households to voluntarily reduce consumption during peak evening hours.

Alternative Power Generation

The energy ministry has turned on a 330-megawatt lignite-fired power plant, it said, adding it was also relying on increased wind generation and hydro power, based on available water in reservoirs, to make up for the shortages.

Given slightly cooler temperatures, power demand at peak evening hours was expected to be lower, it said.

Regional Coordination and Import Capacity

"The national power grid has a cross-border capacity of roughly 4,000 megawatts to enable electricity imports," the ministry said in a statement. "All European operators know the regional energy crisis situations and are coordinating to ensure safety in supplying all the grids hurt by weather conditions."

Industrial Power Cuts and Preventive Actions

The government has prepared a system to cut power for industrial consumers in stages and with prior notice if needed.

It had sought to avoid closing the reactor through unprecedented measures, including detonating a rock obstruction, dredging the riverbed and sinking rock-filled barges in the Danube to redirect flows to around the power plant.

Broader European Context

Extreme Weather and Energy Supply Challenges

Europe has suffered weeks of record-breaking heat and destructive wildfires this summer, placing enormous pressure on power supply, shipping and public health systems.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The Danube’s unusually low flow—less than one third of its typical levels—has impaired reactor cooling, forcing the current shutdown. Authorities previously attempted redirecting river flow by sinking rock-filled barges and dredging to keep the second reactor online. (apnews.com)
  • Cernavodă’s two 706 MW reactors supply around 20% of Romania’s electricity; with one now offline, the state has launched a 330 MW lignite plant, leaned more on wind and hydro power based on reservoir availability, and urged voluntary conservation during evening peaks. (apnews.com)
  • Romania declared a nationwide energy emergency for August, enabling staged industrial power cuts with notice if needed. Cooling strategies and imports are coordinated across European operators, supported by the grid’s ~4 000 MW cross-border import capacity. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Romania shutting down its only working nuclear reactor?
Record low Danube river levels have forced Nuclearelectrica to disconnect its sole active reactor from the power grid.
How much of Romania's power comes from the Cernavoda reactors?
The two 706-megawatt Cernavoda reactors together account for about a fifth of Romania's power output.
What measures has Romania taken to address the power shortage?
Romania has turned on a 330-megawatt lignite-fired power plant, increased reliance on wind and hydro power, and asked consumers to reduce power use during peak hours.
What caused the low water levels in the Danube river?
Record-breaking heat and drought across Europe have led to low water levels in the Danube, affecting power supply.
How is the Romanian government managing the energy emergency?
Romania declared a state of energy emergency and prepared a system for staged power cuts for industrial users if necessary.

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