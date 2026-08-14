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China's Pony.ai, Uber to jointly deploy over 2,000 robotaxis in Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China's Pony.ai, Uber to jointly deploy over 2,000 robotaxis in Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Pony.ai and Uber Join Forces to Deploy 2,000 Robotaxis in Europe

Expansion of Autonomous Robotaxi Services

Announcement of European Deployment

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai announced on Friday plans to deploy more than 2,000 robotaxis in Europe under an expanded partnership with Uber.

Details of the Collaboration

History and Current Operations

The collaboration, dating back to May 2025, is set to expand from the existing commercial robotaxi service in Croatia's capital Zagreb to four unnamed cities in Europe, according to a company statement.

Timeline and Future Plans

No timeline was given for when the rollout would be completed.

Expansion Beyond Europe

The tie-up's expansion plan also includes the Middle East, the statement said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Pony.ai’s rollout in Zagreb—Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service—is powered by a joint model combining Pony.ai’s Gen‑7 autonomous platform, Verne’s operations, and Uber’s mobility network (ir.pony.ai).
  • This expansion builds on the May 2025 strategic partnership between Pony.ai and Uber, initially targeting the Middle East with pilot robotaxi deployments (ir.pony.ai).
  • Pony.ai’s broader international strategy includes active operations in the Middle East (e.g., Doha), testing in Dubai, Singapore deployments, and fleet scaling goals of 3,000 vehicles by end of 2026 (ir.pony.ai)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What companies are collaborating to deploy robotaxis in Europe?
Pony.ai and Uber are collaborating to deploy over 2,000 robotaxis in Europe.
Which European city currently has Pony.ai and Uber's robotaxi service?
The existing commercial robotaxi service is in Zagreb, Croatia.
How many robotaxis will be deployed through the new Pony.ai and Uber partnership?
More than 2,000 robotaxis are planned as part of the deployment in Europe.
Will the Pony.ai and Uber partnership expand outside Europe?
Yes, the expansion plan also includes the Middle East.

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