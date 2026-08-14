Pony.ai and Uber Join Forces to Deploy 2,000 Robotaxis in Europe
Expansion of Autonomous Robotaxi Services
Announcement of European Deployment
BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai announced on Friday plans to deploy more than 2,000 robotaxis in Europe under an expanded partnership with Uber.
Details of the Collaboration
History and Current Operations
The collaboration, dating back to May 2025, is set to expand from the existing commercial robotaxi service in Croatia's capital Zagreb to four unnamed cities in Europe, according to a company statement.
Timeline and Future Plans
No timeline was given for when the rollout would be completed.
Expansion Beyond Europe
The tie-up's expansion plan also includes the Middle East, the statement said, without providing further details.
(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)