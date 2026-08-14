Pony.ai and Uber Join Forces to Deploy 2,000 Robotaxis in Europe

Expansion of Autonomous Robotaxi Services

Announcement of European Deployment

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chinese autonomous driving firm Pony.ai announced on Friday plans to deploy more than 2,000 robotaxis in Europe under an expanded partnership with Uber.

Details of the Collaboration

History and Current Operations

The collaboration, dating back to May 2025, is set to expand from the existing commercial robotaxi service in Croatia's capital Zagreb to four unnamed cities in Europe, according to a company statement.

Timeline and Future Plans

No timeline was given for when the rollout would be completed.

Expansion Beyond Europe

The tie-up's expansion plan also includes the Middle East, the statement said, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)