GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Yen's slide to weekly loss prompts bets for another intervention - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Yen's slide to weekly loss prompts bets for another intervention

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Yen Faces Steep Weekly Losses as Traders Anticipate Further BOJ Intervention

Yen Weakness and Market Reactions

Yen's Recent Performance

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The yen headed for its biggest weekly loss in three months on Friday as the impact of U.S. and Japanese intervention faded, leaving traders to wager another round of official buying would be needed to stem the rot.

The currency has surrendered roughly half the gains sparked by intervention in late July and early August, falling about 1% this week to 159.43 per dollar. It was trading near 164 per dollar before July's intervention and traders see the 160 level as a potential trigger for fresh official action.

The yen's retreat is set to be its biggest weekly drop since May, when it was also backsliding after a round of official buying. A fall of about 0.8% to 183.91 yen per euro this week is the largest since April.

The Japanese currency was stable early on Friday but has been falling for years, and was at near four-decade lows before the intervention, on a combination of perennially low interest rates and newer confidence concerns around government spending and funding.

Broader Currency Market Trends

The broader currency market has been fairly steady this week, with support for the dollar from higher oil prices and Middle East tension offset by benign U.S. jobs and inflation reports that reduced expectations for U.S. interest rate hikes.

Overnight figures showing unchanged U.S. producer prices in July further supported dialling back bets on a September hike, now seen as a roughly 35% chance.

The euro edged 0.2% lower to $1.1536 this week while sterling was flat at $1.3489. A surprisingly low inflation expectations reading knocked the New Zealand dollar on Thursday, but it bounced back as the swap market stuck with an 85% chance of a rate hike in September.

The Australian dollar hovered at $0.7060. [AUD/]

Bank of Japan's Role and Outlook

Official Intervention and Policy Expectations

THE ONUS IS ON BOJ

Japan may conduct more joint yen intervention "at any time" and signal the chance of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes to stem further falls, Tokyo's former top currency diplomat Mitsuhiro Furusawa told Reuters in an interview.

Markets have already bet on the Bank of Japan raising rates further and sooner than previously expected after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Japan should reinforce currency intervention with policies and fundamentals that underpin the yen.

Market Sentiment and Analyst Views

"It's not much of a surprise that the yen has retraced," said OCBC strategist Sim Moh Siong.

"Because for the intervention to change the yen trend, we need to see a more hawkish BOJ stance, which the market is trying to price in, but at the same time, we need validation," he said. "The onus is on BOJ to step up."

Markets currently see a 76% chance of a BOJ hike in September, according to Tokyo Tanshi data, a dramatic increase compared with 24% on July 30, but one which also opens the door to yen falls if investors are disappointed.

Regional Currency Moves

China and South Korea

China's yuan hovered at 6.7452 in offshore trade on Friday, not far from a 3-1/2-year high touched last week.

South Korea's won, which was also supported by official intervention as authorities sold dollars in concert with Japan last month, has held steadier than the yen though was set to notch a modest loss of 0.6% on the dollar this week.

Effectiveness of Interventions

Expert Commentary

"Interventions, to me, even if they're coordinated, even if they are quite powerful, are at best temporary, and at worst an invitation for the market to challenge them," said Omar Slim, co-head of Asia public fixed income at MetLife Investment Management.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore and Reuters' Toyko markets team. Writing by Tom WestbrookEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • The yen has surrendered roughly half of the gains from late July–early August intervention, sliding from around ¥155–158 to ¥159.4 this week, the largest weekly loss since May (axios.com).
  • Historical data and recent academic analysis suggest yen‑buying interventions often yield only short‑lived effects—most recently lasting about five business days in spring 2026—and require coordination and fundamental support to achieve longer impact (papers.ssrn.com).
  • Markets are now pricing in heightened odds of a BOJ rate hike as reinforcement to intervention, with some estimates placing a 76% chance of a September move, though disappointment could further weaken the yen (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the yen experiencing its biggest weekly loss?
The yen is seeing its largest weekly drop in three months as the effects of recent US and Japanese intervention fade, raising speculation for another round of official action.
What level might trigger another yen intervention?
Traders see the 160 yen per dollar level as a potential trigger for fresh official currency intervention by Japanese authorities.
How have BOJ rate hike expectations changed?
Market odds for a Bank of Japan rate hike in September have risen sharply to 76%, compared with 24% at the end of July.
How effective are currency interventions in strengthening the yen?
Analysts note that even coordinated interventions are usually temporary in effect, with markets often challenging such measures without supporting policies.
What other currencies are notable in this week’s trading?
Alongside the yen, the euro weakened slightly, sterling was steady, the NZ dollar recovered from a dip, and the South Korean won saw a modest loss.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian stocks set for weekly gain on fading US rate hike wagers

Asian stocks set for weekly gain on fading US rate hike wagers

Image for Latvia shoots down drone in its airspace, Finland restricts parts of Baltic Sea

Latvia shoots down drone in its airspace, Finland restricts parts of Baltic Sea

Image for Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort

Hundreds still missing in Colombia as desperation grips earthquake rescue effort

Image for Oil steadies after US threatens to blockade Iran indefinitely

Oil steadies after US threatens to blockade Iran indefinitely

Image for China's Pony.ai, Uber to jointly deploy over 2,000 robotaxis in Europe

China's Pony.ai, Uber to jointly deploy over 2,000 robotaxis in Europe

Image for US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure

US says it can keep naval blockade on Iran 'indefinitely,' vows more economic pressure

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tourists flee as Greek wildfire hits resort; Croatia also fights blaze
Tourists flee as Greek wildfire hits resort; Croatia also fights blaze
Image for Exclusive-Silver Lake in talks to buy Workday, sources say
Exclusive-Silver Lake in talks to buy Workday, sources say
Image for Bird remains found aboard 737 engine from Ryanair Greek incident
Bird remains found aboard 737 engine from Ryanair Greek incident
Image for Stocks rise as traders reduce rate hike bets, oil prices drop
Stocks rise as traders reduce rate hike bets, oil prices drop
Image for Trading Day: Hiking pressure eases
Trading Day: Hiking pressure eases
Image for Romania's Nuclearelectrica starts shutting down sole working nuclear reactor over drought
Romania's Nuclearelectrica starts shutting down sole working nuclear reactor over drought
Image for Oil settles down 2% on weak demand outlook, hefty US crude build
Oil settles down 2% on weak demand outlook, hefty US crude build
Image for Dollar mixed after flat PPI, rate hike bets cool
Dollar mixed after flat PPI, rate hike bets cool
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says
Exclusive-Ukraine offers Russia truce in Black Sea as food supply fears mount, source says
Image for Large explosion rips through Italian munitions factory
Large explosion rips through Italian munitions factory
Image for Google unveils Gemini 3.7 Flash AI model for coding, agent workflows
Google unveils Gemini 3.7 Flash AI model for coding, agent workflows
Image for UK water bills to rise as regulator green lights $4.6 billion in extra spending
UK water bills to rise as regulator green lights $4.6 billion in extra spending
View All Finance Posts