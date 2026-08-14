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Latvia shoots down drone in its airspace, Finland restricts parts of Baltic Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Latvia Downs Drone, Finland Restricts Baltic Sea Zones Amid Security Alerts

Heightened Security Measures in the Baltic Region

Latvia Responds to Airspace Intrusion

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fighter jets on a NATO air defence mission have shot down a drone that entered the airspace of Latvia, a NATO and European Union member, early on Friday, Latvia's armed forces said on X.

The armed forces also lifted an air threat alert for regions close to Russia.

Finland Implements Precautionary Restrictions

Finland, another EU and NATO member which also shares a border with Russia, temporarily restricted areas for aviation and maritime traffic in the eastern Gulf of Finland, its defence forces said on X, as a precautionary measure against possible drones. 

Details on the Drone Incident

Latvia's armed forces did not immediately provide details about the drone or its origin.

Regional Context and Ongoing Tensions

Frequent Air Threat Alerts

Countries neighbouring Russia and Ukraine issue air threat alerts and down drones from time to time as Moscow and Kyiv continue to exchange attacks after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Recent Drone Activity in Russia

Overnight, Russia shot down 15 drones in the Leningrad region, close to Finland and Estonia and home to St Petersburg, the country second biggest city and a major export hub, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Telegram early on Friday.

Security Concerns Among NATO Neighbours

Russia's northern NATO neighbours are tightening security around dams, power plants and natural gas infrastructure in a sign of mounting concern that Moscow will stage a "false flag" attack on them using Ukrainian drones.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • Latvia’s fighter jets shot down a drone entering its airspace; origin remains unknown.
  • Finland, sharing a border with Russia, temporarily restricted air and sea traffic in the eastern Gulf of Finland to guard against potential drone incursions.
  • Regional drone incidents have surged amid the Russia‑Ukraine conflict, prompting heightened NATO vigilance and protective measures across the Baltic region.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Latvia shoot down a drone in its airspace?
Latvia shot down a drone that entered its airspace as part of NATO's air defence mission to ensure security near the Russian border.
What measures did Finland take in response to drone threats?
Finland temporarily restricted aviation and maritime traffic in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution against possible drone threats.
Are air threat alerts common in countries near Russia and Ukraine?
Yes, countries neighbouring Russia and Ukraine occasionally issue air threat alerts and down drones due to ongoing security tensions.
What is the significance of the Baltic Sea region for NATO countries?
The Baltic Sea region is strategically important for NATO, involving security of airspace, maritime zones, and critical infrastructure.
Did Latvia provide information about the origin of the drone?
No, Latvia's armed forces did not immediately disclose details about the drone's origin.

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