GBAF Logo
Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking monetary policy interest rates UK economy

Bank of England's Huw Pill Voices Concern over Scenario-Based Forecasting Approach

Bank of England's Communication Shift and Policy Implications

By Suban Abdulla

Central Bank's Move to Scenario-Based Forecasting

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that the central bank's shift in communications to focus on multiple scenarios rather than a single forecast makes it harder for rate-setters to reach a collective viewpoint, echoing concerns among other policymakers.

The central bank in April stopped publishing a single central projection for the economy in favour of three separate scenarios and in 2025 began including individual Monetary Policy Committee members' ​own explanation of their votes in policy minutes.

Impact on Monetary Policy Committee Dynamics

"By having the use of scenarios, I think we've tended to encourage (MPC) members to focus on their own view, seeking to have their own scenario, which to some extent comes to the detriment of the collective view of the committee, which ultimately drives the final decision," Pill said during a panel discussion hosted by the central bank of Uzbekistan.

Recent MPC Member Perspectives

Pill's remarks chimed with those made by MPC members last week including Megan Greene, who joined Pill in voting to raise the BoE's main interest rate to 4% from 3.75%, and Alan Taylor who is at opposite ends of the MPC ​policy spectrum and voted with the 7-2 majority to keep borrowing costs steady.

Concerns Over Inflation and Policy Response

In minutes of the June policy decision, Pill said an increase in borrowing costs would help address the "significant uncertainties" the MPC faces around how businesses and households respond to higher costs and less purchasing power.

Inflation Target and Policymaker Attitudes

In a separate interview with British news agency PA Media, published on Monday, Pill said he was concerned that other policymakers had become complacent about having inflation persistently above the central bank's 2% target.

"I do fear a little bit that, because we saw inflation go to 11%, policy discussion becomes: 'Oh inflation at 3% is not so bad'," Pill told PA Media.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by David Milliken)

Key Takeaways

  • The BoE replaced its single central forecast in April 2026 with three distinct scenarios (A, B, C) due to heightened uncertainty from global energy shocks (marketscreener.com).
  • Pill noted that scenario-based forecasts may encourage individual MPC members to lean toward their own outlooks, potentially undermining collective decision-making (marketscreener.com).
  • He also cautioned against becoming complacent about inflation lingering above the 2% target, citing concerns that sub-11% inflation could be viewed as acceptable (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are individual policy votes now communicated by the Bank of England?
Since 2025, the Bank's policy minutes include individual MPC members' explanations of their votes.
What is Huw Pill's view on current inflation discussions?
Huw Pill is concerned that some policymakers have become complacent with inflation remaining above the 2% target, seeing 3% as less severe.
What action did the MPC take regarding interest rates?
The MPC recently voted to keep borrowing costs steady, with some members pushing for a rate increase to address ongoing economic uncertainties.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Image for Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Image for On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

Image for Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

Senior Lebanese official slams US-brokered deal with Israel, warns of divisions

Image for UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows

UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows

Image for French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million

French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours
Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours
Image for Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms
Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms
Image for European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus
European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus
Image for Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Image for Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Image for Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Image for British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
Image for UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
Image for Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Image for Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
Image for India seeks EU scrap export relief as curbs threaten trade pact gains
India seeks EU scrap export relief as curbs threaten trade pact gains
Image for Prosus reports 84% surge in full-year adjusted core profit
Prosus reports 84% surge in full-year adjusted core profit
View All Finance Posts