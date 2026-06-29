Euro Zone Corporate Lending Grows at Fastest Pace in Three Years, ECB Reports
ECB Data Reveals Accelerating Bank Lending Trends
Strong Growth in Corporate Lending
LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies grew at its fastest pace in three years in May, European Central Bank data showed on Monday, extending a gradual but steady acceleration seen in recent months.
Annual Growth Rate Highlights
The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations increased to 4% in May from 3.4% in April.
Household Lending and Monetary Aggregate
Lending to households grew by 3.1%, inching up from 3.0% a month earlier, while the broad 'M3' monetary aggregate increased to 3.2% from 2.7% in April.
(Reporting by Marc JonesEditing by Gareth Jones)