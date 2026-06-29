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Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Euro Zone Corporate Lending Grows at Fastest Pace in Three Years, ECB Reports

ECB Data Reveals Accelerating Bank Lending Trends

Strong Growth in Corporate Lending

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies grew at its fastest pace in three years in May, European Central Bank data showed on Monday, extending a gradual but steady acceleration seen in recent months.

Annual Growth Rate Highlights

The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations increased to 4% in May from 3.4% in April.

Household Lending and Monetary Aggregate

Lending to households grew by 3.1%, inching up from 3.0% a month earlier, while the broad 'M3' monetary aggregate increased to 3.2% from 2.7% in April.

(Reporting by Marc JonesEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Corporate lending to euro‑zone firms accelerated to 4% in May—the fastest annual growth since mid‑2023, up from 3.4% in April
  • Lending to households edged up to 3.1%, also showing gradual improvement in consumer credit demand
  • Broad money (M3) growth increased to 3.2% in May from 2.7% in April, reflecting broader monetary expansion

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the growth rate of euro zone corporate lending in May?
The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations increased to 4% in May.
How does May's corporate lending growth compare to April's?
The growth rate rose from 3.4% in April to 4% in May.
How did lending to households change in May?
Lending to households grew by 3.1% in May, up from 3.0% in April.
What is the latest M3 monetary aggregate growth rate?
The M3 monetary aggregate increased to 3.2% in May from 2.7% in April.

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