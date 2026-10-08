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Former German Chancellor Schroeder celebrates Putin's birthday at president's home - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Former German Chancellor Schroeder celebrates Putin's birthday at president's home

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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Former German Chancellor Schroeder Joins Putin’s 74th Birthday Celebration

Schroeder’s Visit and Celebration Details

Background of the Meeting

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder helped celebrate Russian President Vladimir Putin's 74th birthday at the leader's home, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Images and Atmosphere

Pictures posted on Telegram showed Schroeder and Putin smiling broadly and shaking hands, with an old-style stove and a Russian samovar used to boil water for tea in the background.

Purpose of Schroeder’s Visit

"Vladimir Putin found out from the morning news the day before that Gerhard Schroeder was in Moscow and had come on business for the company Globus," the Kremlin said on Telegram.

"The president invited his old friend to his home. Gerhard Schroeder was with Vladimir Putin when the head of state celebrated his birthday yesterday."

Business Ties and Public Reception

Schroeder, who served as chancellor from 1998 to 2005, recently joined the supervisory board of Russian supermarket chain Hyperglobus. He visited one of its Moscow stores on Wednesday and was greeted with applause from employees, Russian TV footage showed.

Controversy Over Schroeder’s Relationship with Russia

Criticism and Political Backlash

Schroeder has faced criticism, notably in Germany, over his links to Russian business and Putin, ties that have persisted despite Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent waves of Western sanctions.

Potential Diplomatic Role

Putin suggested in May that Schroeder could represent European countries in peace talks to settle the conflict.

European foreign ministers rejected the notion of any such role for Schroeder.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Schroeder, who joined the supervisory board of Russian supermarket chain Hyperglobus in late September 2026, visited a Moscow store on October 7, where he was greeted with applause by staff. (onvista.de)
  • On October 8, the Kremlin announced Schroeder helped celebrate Vladimir Putin’s 74th birthday at the Russian president’s home. Telegram-posted photos showed the two smiling and shaking hands with a samovar and an old‑style stove in the background. (spiegel.de)
  • Schroeder’s continued engagement with Russian business and his personal friendship with Putin have long been criticized, especially since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine; Berlin firmly rejected Putin’s earlier suggestion that Schroeder could mediate EU–Russia peace talks. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who celebrated Vladimir Putin's 74th birthday with him?
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder celebrated Vladimir Putin’s 74th birthday at the Russian president’s home.
What was Gerhard Schroeder doing in Moscow?
Schroeder was on business for the company Globus and also visited a Hyperglobus supermarket in Moscow.
Why has Schroeder faced criticism in Germany?
He has faced criticism over his close ties to Russian business and Vladimir Putin, especially after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
What suggestion did Putin make regarding Schroeder's role?
Putin suggested that Schroeder could represent European countries in peace talks to settle the Ukraine conflict.
How did European foreign ministers respond to Putin’s suggestion about Schroeder?
European foreign ministers rejected the notion of any such role for Schroeder in peace talks.

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