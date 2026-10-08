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Headlines

Russian bomb kills 12 in street in east Ukraine stronghold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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At Least 12 Dead in Russian Bomb Attack on Ukraine's Kramatorsk Stronghold

Details of the Kramatorsk Bomb Attack

Casualties and Immediate Aftermath

KYIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A Russian bomb attack on the embattled eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed at least 12 people, authorities said on Thursday, the latest strike on a key stronghold coveted by Moscow.

Another 14 people were wounded in the morning attack on a street where two city buses were operating, police said. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described it as a bus stop.

Visual Evidence from the Scene

Images posted by police showed bodies strewn across a street littered with debris, as well as a charred shell of what appeared to be a bus.

Official Statements and Reactions

"These are not 'the consequences of war', nor dry statistics. These are people killed by the Russian army," regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on the Telegram app.

"Russia comes to Ukrainian land with death."

Strategic Context and Recent Escalations

Moscow's forces have stepped up drone and guided-bomb strikes on Kramatorsk and other cities in Ukraine's so-called "fortress belt", local officials say, the backbone of its defences in the Donetsk region.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine cede the rest of the region still under its control before it stops fighting, which Kyiv refuses to do.

Related Attacks and Broader Impact

Thursday's attack came a day after dozens were killed in a massive Russian air attack across Ukraine, primarily targeting the country's power grid.

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Editing by Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike targeted a civilian area—bus stop with two buses—resulting in heavy casualties and stark imagery of destruction, emphasizing the human cost of Russia’s campaign.
  • Kramatorsk is part of Ukraine’s strategically vital “Fortress Belt,” a fortified defensive zone crucial to preventing Russian advances into central Ukraine (theguardian.com).
  • Russia continues mounting drone and glide‑bomb attacks along this front, aiming to degrade Ukraine’s defenses and force territorial concessions, though Kyiv remains resolute in holding the line (understandingwar.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the Russian bomb attack on Kramatorsk?
At least 12 people were killed in the Russian bomb attack on Kramatorsk, according to authorities.
When did the bomb attack in Kramatorsk occur?
The attack occurred on Thursday morning, October 8, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.
How many people were wounded in the Kramatorsk attack?
Authorities reported that 14 people were wounded in the bomb attack on Kramatorsk.
What area of Ukraine was targeted in the latest Russian attack?
The attack targeted Kramatorsk, a key stronghold in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
What did local officials say about recent Russian strikes in Ukraine?
Officials stated that Russian forces have intensified drone and guided-bomb attacks on cities like Kramatorsk in Ukraine's 'fortress belt.'

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