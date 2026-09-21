Five Killed in Russian Attacks Across Multiple Ukrainian Regions
Overview of Recent Russian Strikes in Ukraine
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian forces continued their attacks on different Ukrainian regions along the 1,200-km (775-mile) frontline of the 4-1/2-year-old war on Monday, killing at least five people, regional officials said.
Casualties and Damage in Kharkiv Region
Prosecutors in northeastern Kharkiv Region said a drone strike on the town of Lozova killed one person and injured three.
Attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Region
Drone Strike in Nikopol
Further south in Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone killed a car driver in Nikopol, which is a frequent Russian target on the west bank of the Dnipro River opposite the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Impact on Donetsk Region
Strike on Kramatorsk
In Donetsk Region, a focal point of many frontline clashes, a Russian strike badly damaged an apartment building in the strategic Kramatorsk, killing one person. Another person was killed in a nearby village.
Mykolaiv Region Incident
Attack Near the Black Sea Coast
And a sustained attack on a village in Mykolaiv Region near the Black Sea coast killed a 3-year-old child.
Verification and Statements
Independent Verification
Reuters could not independently verify attacks from either side. Both sides deny targeting civilians.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )