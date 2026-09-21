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Headlines

Five dead in Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Five Killed in Russian Attacks Across Multiple Ukrainian Regions

Overview of Recent Russian Strikes in Ukraine

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian forces continued their attacks on different Ukrainian regions along the 1,200-km (775-mile) frontline of the 4-1/2-year-old war on Monday, killing at least five people, regional officials said.

Casualties and Damage in Kharkiv Region

Prosecutors in northeastern Kharkiv Region said a drone strike on the town of Lozova killed one person and injured three.

Attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Region

Drone Strike in Nikopol

Further south in Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone killed a car driver in Nikopol, which is a frequent Russian target on the west bank of the Dnipro River opposite the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Impact on Donetsk Region

Strike on Kramatorsk

In Donetsk Region, a focal point of many frontline clashes, a Russian strike badly damaged an apartment building in the strategic Kramatorsk, killing one person. Another person was killed in a nearby village.

Mykolaiv Region Incident

Attack Near the Black Sea Coast

And a sustained attack on a village in Mykolaiv Region near the Black Sea coast killed a 3-year-old child.

Verification and Statements

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify attacks from either side. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )

Key Takeaways

  • Civilian casualties across Ukraine continue to rise, with long- and short‑range drone and missile attacks accounting for a significant share—47% of total civilian casualties in August 2026 alone, per U.N. monitoring data (ukraine.ohchr.org).
  • This attack fits a broader trend: 2026 has seen a sharp increase in lethal long‑range strikes, with at least 372 civilians killed in August and over 2,200 killed from January to August—55% more than the same period in 2025 (ukraine.ohchr.org).
  • Targets span both front‑line and urban centers, highlighting Russia’s widespread use of assault drones and missiles to hit civilian infrastructure and residential areas across Ukraine (criticalthreats.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Russian attacks in Ukraine?
At least five people were killed in various Ukrainian regions according to local officials.
Which Ukrainian regions were affected by the recent Russian attacks?
The attacks affected the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions.
What type of weapons were used in the attacks?
Drone strikes and other forms of attacks were reported by regional prosecutors and officials.
Did the attacks target any children?
Yes, a 3-year-old child was killed in a village in Mykolaiv Region.
Have the reports of these attacks been independently verified?
Reuters stated that it could not independently verify attacks from either side.

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