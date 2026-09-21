Five Killed in Russian Attacks Across Multiple Ukrainian Regions

Overview of Recent Russian Strikes in Ukraine

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian forces continued their attacks on different Ukrainian regions along the 1,200-km (775-mile) frontline of the 4-1/2-year-old war on Monday, killing at least five people, regional officials said.

Casualties and Damage in Kharkiv Region

Prosecutors in northeastern Kharkiv Region said a drone strike on the town of Lozova killed one person and injured three.

Attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Region

Drone Strike in Nikopol

Further south in Dnipropetrovsk region, a drone killed a car driver in Nikopol, which is a frequent Russian target on the west bank of the Dnipro River opposite the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Impact on Donetsk Region

Strike on Kramatorsk

In Donetsk Region, a focal point of many frontline clashes, a Russian strike badly damaged an apartment building in the strategic Kramatorsk, killing one person. Another person was killed in a nearby village.

Mykolaiv Region Incident

Attack Near the Black Sea Coast

And a sustained attack on a village in Mykolaiv Region near the Black Sea coast killed a 3-year-old child.

Verification and Statements

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify attacks from either side. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )