Former BBC Journalist Wins £20,000 Compensation for Unlawful Phone Data Collection

Compensation Awarded for Unlawful Surveillance

Background of the Case

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland police and Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 were on Thursday ordered to pay compensation to a former BBC journalist for unlawfully obtaining his phone records.

Vincent Kearney, who now works for Irish broadcaster RTE, took legal action against the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 based on disclosure from a separate case brought by two Belfast journalists who were put under surveillance.

Tribunal Ruling and Compensation Details

Investigatory Powers Tribunal Decision

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal in London awarded Kearney compensation of £10,000 ($13,326) each from the PSNI and MI5 for what it described as disproportionate interferences with Kearney's privacy rights and journalistic sources.

Reactions to the Ruling

Kearney and the BBC, which was a claimant alongside Kearney, welcomed the ruling.

Police Response and Policy Changes

PSNI Chief Constable's Statement

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said in a statement that he accepted the ruling and apologised to Kearney. He added that "significant changes to practice and policy have already been made since these issues occurred".

Independent Review Findings

Boutcher previously commissioned an independent review which last year found that the PSNI used journalists' phone numbers to check for information leaks by officers or staff, but did not carry out "widespread or systemic" improper surveillance.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.7504 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)