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Former BBC journalist awarded £20,000 from NI police, MI5 for unlawfully obtaining phone data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

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Finance Law privacy security

Former BBC Journalist Wins £20,000 Compensation for Unlawful Phone Data Collection

Compensation Awarded for Unlawful Surveillance

Background of the Case

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Northern Ireland police and Britain's domestic intelligence agency MI5 were on Thursday ordered to pay compensation to a former BBC journalist for unlawfully obtaining his phone records.

Vincent Kearney, who now works for Irish broadcaster RTE, took legal action against the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 based on disclosure from a separate case brought by two Belfast journalists who were put under surveillance.

Tribunal Ruling and Compensation Details

Investigatory Powers Tribunal Decision

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal in London awarded Kearney compensation of £10,000 ($13,326) each from the PSNI and MI5 for what it described as disproportionate interferences with Kearney's privacy rights and journalistic sources.

Reactions to the Ruling

Kearney and the BBC, which was a claimant alongside Kearney, welcomed the ruling.

Police Response and Policy Changes

PSNI Chief Constable's Statement

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said in a statement that he accepted the ruling and apologised to Kearney. He added that "significant changes to practice and policy have already been made since these issues occurred".

Independent Review Findings

Boutcher previously commissioned an independent review which last year found that the PSNI used journalists' phone numbers to check for information leaks by officers or staff, but did not carry out "widespread or systemic" improper surveillance.

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.7504 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Vincent Kearney, now RTÉ’s northern editor, won £20,000 total after the Investigatory Powers Tribunal found both PSNI and MI5 unlawfully obtained his communications data and journalistic material over many years (perspectivemedia.com)
  • The wrongdoing occurred across at least seven separate operations between 2006 and 2018, including detailed profiling of Kearney’s personal and family data designed to identify his sources (irishtimes.com)
  • Amnesty International and press freedom groups have called for an independent public inquiry into state surveillance of journalists following this ruling (amnesty.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who received compensation for unlawful phone data collection?
Former BBC journalist Vincent Kearney received compensation after MI5 and Northern Ireland police unlawfully obtained his phone records.
How much compensation was awarded to the journalist?
Vincent Kearney was awarded a total of £20,000, with £10,000 each from MI5 and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
Why were MI5 and the PSNI required to pay compensation?
They were found to have interfered with Kearney's privacy rights and journalistic sources by unlawfully accessing his phone data.
What changes have been made by the PSNI following the incident?
The PSNI stated that significant changes to practice and policy have already been made since the issues occurred.
Which tribunal handled the case?
The Investigatory Powers Tribunal in London handled the case and ordered the compensation.

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