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IHG's room revenue growth slows as Iran war offsets US, China growth - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IHG's room revenue growth slows as Iran war offsets US, China growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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IHG Room Revenue Growth Slows as Iran War Offsets US and China Gains

InterContinental Hotels Group Q2 Room Revenue Analysis

Global Revenue Performance Overview

Aug 11 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group's room revenue growth slowed in the second quarter as a sharp decline in the Middle East offset continued gains in the United States and China.

The Holiday Inn owner reported global revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth of 3.5% in the three months to June, down from 4.4% in the first quarter.

Its shares were down 2.2% in early trading.

Regional Demand and Market Influences

Resilient Demand in the Americas and China

Demand from affluent travellers has remained resilient and was further supported by soccer World Cup matches held across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. However, the Iran war, now in its sixth month, has weighed on hotels and travel companies in the Middle East.

Impact of Middle East Conflict

"While there are ongoing impacts from the Middle East conflict, including some wider disruption to international travel flows, we continue to expect these to be fully offset by growth in demand elsewhere," CEO Elie Maalouf said in a statement.

Competitor Performance and Industry Trends

Hilton and Marriott Revenue Comparisons

U.S.-listed rivals Hilton and Marriott said last month that demand in the U.S. remained strong, helped by the World Cup, while affluent travellers continued to spend despite persistent inflation. Both companies also reported weaker revenue from the Middle East.

Regional RevPAR Breakdown

Middle East Revenue Decline

The Middle East, part of IHG's second-largest EMEAA region and accounting for about 5% of global revenue, recorded a 19% drop in RevPAR in the second quarter. RevPAR rose 5.4% in the Americas and 0.8% in China.

Outlook and Guidance

IHG said it was on track to meet market expectations for annual revenue and earnings.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru. Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • IHG’s global RevPAR growth slowed to 3.5% in Q2 (from 4.4% in Q1) as the Iran war heavily impacted Middle East performance (–19%). (marketscreener.com)
  • Americas RevPAR rose 5.4% and China saw 0.8% growth in Q2, supporting regional demand and meeting management’s expectation to offset Middle East weakness. (marketscreener.com)
  • Peers Hilton and Marriott similarly reported strong U.S. and affluent-traveller demand buoyed by the World Cup, but continued to face substantial Middle East declines—Hilton’s MENA RevPAR fell ~29.5%. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did IHG's room revenue growth slow in Q2?
IHG's room revenue growth slowed due to a sharp decline in the Middle East, influenced by ongoing conflict, despite gains in the US and China.
How much did IHG's global RevPAR rise in the second quarter?
IHG's global revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose by 3.5% in the three months to June.
What impact did the Iran war have on IHG's business?
The Iran war, now in its sixth month, caused a 19% drop in RevPAR in the Middle East, negatively impacting IHG's overall revenue growth.
Which regions showed revenue growth for IHG?
The Americas saw a 5.4% rise in RevPAR and China saw a 0.8% increase, both contributing to IHG's revenue growth.
Did IHG maintain its annual outlook despite the Middle East conflict?
Yes, IHG stated it was on track to meet market expectations for annual revenue and earnings despite the ongoing Middle East conflict.

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