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Soccer-'Flawed' funding system behind silence of smaller nations in FIFA's civil war, says ex-PNG player - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-'Flawed' funding system behind silence of smaller nations in FIFA's civil war, says ex-PNG player

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Ex-PNG Footballer Calls FIFA's Funding System Flawed for Smaller Nations

FIFA Funding Challenges for Smaller Football Federations

By Nick Mulvenney

Silence Among Oceania Federations Amid FIFA Turmoil

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Former Papua New Guinea international Alex Davani says some of the smaller football federations have kept quiet during FIFA's civil war because they fear losing the funding that is vital to their operations. 

Davani, a former deputy general secretary of Football Australia, believes global soccer's development funding system is flawed and hopes the discussions prompted by Gianni Infantino's abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal might create the environment for reform.

The 11-member Oceania federation were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the row that has split world football asunder and Davani thinks they are in a tough spot. 

FIFA Funding as a Lifeline

"I don't think the sort of institutional silence or the quiet coming out of the region is complicity or apathy or anything like that," the lawyer and sports administrator told Reuters in an interview from Brisbane. 

"I actually think it's almost a predictable response in an environment where the FIFA ... development funding is often at times the entire operational budget for a member association from Oceania. So in that context, I think they've been placed in a tricky position.

"On the one hand, you have some of the big confederations coming out being very vocal about the proposal. And on the other hand, you have a situation where, not right or wrong, and maybe not intentionally, I think it's just a situation where speaking or forming a view may perhaps risk that funding.

"You don't want to put that at risk because it's your livelihood." 

Systemic Flaws in FIFA's Funding Model

The flaw in the system, Davani believes, is that FIFA's funding is discretionary, not an entitlement.

Entitlement vs. Discretionary Funding

"Whilst the FIFA statutes quite frequently talk about development funding and development programs, nowhere in there is it enshrined the sort of principle that development money is an entitlement versus discretionary money," he said.

"We all believe that the World Cup and the Women's World Cup, they belong to us (and) the development funding derives from those major assets. So I do think that if we have the sense of belonging to it, member associations can certainly decide where it should go." 

Impact of FIFA Funding on Oceania

National Football Centres and Infrastructure

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CENTRES 

Davani said that smaller federations, like most of those in Oceania, have done well out of Infantino's decade in charge of FIFA with funding increasing from $2 million-$3 million over a four-year cycle to $8 million in the last round.

Infantino inaugurated a new national football centre in PNG funded by FIFA Forward money in 2023, and another has opened in the Solomon Islands. Vanuatu has a new stadium. 

Leadership and Regional Needs

While the prospect of the $40 million that Infantino promised if the 211 full member associations had opted for his controversial plan would have been tempting, Davani believes that is missing the point about what kind of FIFA president Oceania needs. 

"For a region like Oceania, we need our leaders to have a real understanding of some of the things that impact the growth and development of professional football," he said. 

Unique Challenges for Oceania

"It's really expensive to move around the islands, for example, climate change means we're losing islands and places to play, and the advancement of indigenous peoples' rights are important to the region. 

"I think that's the standard of leader that Oceania has every right to expect." 

Untapped Football Talent in Oceania

Citing Tim Cahill, who played for Samoa before switching to Australia, and French World Cup winner Christian Karembeu, who was born in New Caledonia, Davani said there was plenty of talent in Oceania if it could be developed properly.      

"I think the disappointing thing for me about this entire (FIFA schism) is we stop talking about football, especially in a region where it needs to be played more often," he said. 

"I don't think talent has been the issue. I think it's been the systems around that talent, which is why I'm really keen for us to get back to the football discussion."    

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Key Takeaways

  • Smaller associations rely heavily on FIFA Forward funding—up to USD 8 million in 2023–26 per cycle—which often constitutes their entire operational budget (legal.fifa.com).
  • FIFA’s development funding remains discretionary rather than an entitlement, placing smaller federations in precarious positions when high-stakes reforms like the FIFA Forward Enterprise are proposed (live.euronext.com).
  • Despite increased support—such as infrastructure projects and women’s team preparation—Davani sees the funding model as flawed; he hopes renewed debate over reform could benefit regional needs like climate resilience and indigenous rights (web.fifaclearinghouse.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are smaller football federations silent during FIFA's civil war?
They fear losing vital FIFA funding that supports their entire operations, making them reluctant to take sides.
How does the FIFA funding system affect Oceania nations?
FIFA's discretionary funding forms the bulk of many Oceania federations' budgets, putting their operations at risk if they speak out.
What funding increases have Oceania federations seen under Infantino?
Funding grew from $2-3 million to $8 million over a four-year cycle during Infantino's tenure.
What changes does Alex Davani want in FIFA's funding model?
He calls for development funding to be an entitlement for federations, not a discretionary grant.
How is infrastructure in Oceania impacted by FIFA Forward funding?
FIFA Forward money has funded new national football centres in countries like Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands.

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