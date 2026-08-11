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Trump took secret flight out of Turkey due to Iran threat, the Washington Post reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump took secret flight out of Turkey due to Iran threat, the Washington Post reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Trump's Secret Flight from Turkey After Iran Threat Revealed by Washington Post

Details of the Secret Flight and Security Measures

(Corrects to clarify he deplaned in Britain in paragraph 10)

Background of the Secret Departure

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump departed on a secret military flight from Turkey last month when the White House said he was flying aboard Air Force One, an extraordinary move prompted by an Iranian assassination threat, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Trump had taken the newly renovated Qatari-donated jet to Ankara for the NATO summit but he unexpectedly used an older Air Force One when departing the country, a move that prompted questions about the newer plane's security.

The trip to NATO was the first international travel for the new plane, whose speedy upgrades triggered questions over its cost and security, and took place as hostilities escalated with Iran, which borders Turkey.

The Deception Operation

Switching Aircraft in Ankara

Before departing Ankara, Trump said on Truth Social that he would use an older baby blue Air Force One plane "for old time's sake" ⁠to RAF Mildenhall in Britain while the new plane stopped at the same base so U.S. service members stationed there could tour the ​aircraft.

After Trump boarded the old Air Force One in front of cameras in Ankara, he was secretly shuttled by an airport catering truck to a smaller plane, an Air Force C-32A, the Post reported citing a U.S. official familiar with the operation and corroborating material it reviewed.

Security Concerns and Historical Precedent

The deception operation was triggered by a credible threat to Trump, the Post reported. A similar operation had taken place in 2000, when President Bill Clinton used an unmarked executive jet to fly into Pakistan while sending his formal Air Force One as decoy.

Media and Staff Reactions

Press Experience During the Flight

On this occasion, the journalists who thought they were traveling with Trump on the older Air Force One, which was effectively used as a decoy, reported being advised to keep their window shades in the press cabin closed. The Post said aside from reporters, some White House staff also believed that the president was on board.

When asked later by reporters why they had to keep their shades shut during the flight, Trump said it was because they were "probably on a dangerous flight." He went onto say: “But if I go, you go. Right?"

Arrival in Britain

The C-32A carrying Trump flew to Britain and arrived at around 10:20 p.m. while the older Air Force One and media, arriving minutes later, the Post reported. It was not clear, the paper said, how Trump was moved from the C-32A back to the older Air Force One.

Trump's traveling press pool reported he climbed down the stairs of the older Air Force One at 10:56 p.m. UK local time.

He gave press a peace sign but didn't walk over to talk to them. He then spent some time greeting service members before walking to the new, Qatar-donated plane.

Official Responses and Aircraft Details

White House Statement

When asked for comment on the revelation of a secret flight on a third plane, the White House provided a statement from Communications Director Steve Cheung saying the Qatari-donated jet has been fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the president and his staff.

Security Protocols

"As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats," Cheung said. It was the same statement provided to the Post.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About the New Qatari-Donated Plane

The new plane, with red, white, dark blue and gold livery chosen by Trump, is a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year and refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies. It was intended to serve as a temporary placement while Boeing (BA.N) struggled to deliver long-delayed next-generation Air Force One planes.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Christian Martinez; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Key Takeaways

  • A credible assassination threat from Iran prompted a covert switch mid‑departure: Trump boarded an older airframe in Ankara while being secretly transported via catering truck to a C‑32A, escaping detection until arrival in Britain (thedailybeast.com)
  • The new VC‑25B Boeing 747‑8, gifted by Qatar and retrofitted by L3Harris, lacks some full defensive capabilities and is undergoing additional ‘max‑out’ upgrades to meet standard presidential security specifications (investing.com)
  • The decoy operation mirrors past precedent (e.g., Bill Clinton in 2000) and raised scrutiny about the rushed retrofit timeline—triggering press shading instructions mid‑flight to obscure the deception (thedailybeast.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trump take a secret flight out of Turkey?
Trump took the secret flight due to a credible Iranian assassination threat, prompting a covert operation using decoy airplanes.
What planes were involved in Trump's secret departure from Turkey?
Trump deplaned on an older Air Force One but was secretly transferred to an Air Force C-32A, while a Qatari-donated jet was also involved.
How was the secret flight operation carried out?
The operation used a decoy Air Force One with media and staff aboard, while Trump was secretly shuttled via an airport catering truck to another plane.
What did the White House say about the aircraft security?
The White House stated the Qatari-donated jet was fitted with high-level security protocols to ensure presidential safety.
Has a similar secret flight operation been done before?
Yes, a similar operation occurred in 2000 when President Bill Clinton used an unmarked executive jet for security reasons.

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