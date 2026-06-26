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EDF signs deal to sell US, Canada unit to KKR - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EDF signs deal to sell US, Canada unit to KKR

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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EDF agrees to sell US, Canada unit to KKR

EDF's Divestment of North American Power Solutions

Details of the Agreement

June 26 (Reuters) - EDF signed an agreement to sell EDF Power Solutions in the United States and Canada to private equity firm KKR, the company said on Friday. 

Scope of Acquisition

KKR will acquire the operations and assets. In the U.S. and Canada, EDF Power Solutions operates 5.6 gigawatts of renewable assets.

EDF's Financial Strategy

Raising Capital for Nuclear Investments

EDF, which owns and operates France's nuclear fleet, must raise cash to maintain its 57 aging reactors and finance the construction of six new units.

Potential Valuation of the Sale

In November EDF CEO Bernard Fontana told Reuters the company was considering selling between 50% and 100% of its U.S. renewable unit, a deal that could value the business at nearly €4 billion ($4.56 billion).

EDF's Renewable Energy Portfolio

Project Development and Service Contracts

Wind, Solar, and Battery Storage

EDF has developed 26 gigawatts of wind, solar and battery storage projects plus electric vehicle charging sites and has 17 GW under service contracts in North America, which includes a small amount in Canada and Mexico, according to its website.  

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Margaux Perrin in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • EDF Power Solutions North America—comprising 5.6 GW of wind, solar and storage assets—is being sold to KKR, the U.S. private equity firm.
  • The sale aligns with EDF’s broader strategy to divest North American renewable assets; the company had previously considered selling up to 100% of its U.S. renewables business, valued at around €4 billion. (edf.fr)
  • KKR has been actively investing in North American energy infrastructure, having recently acquired stakes in solar portfolios from major players like TotalEnergies—e.g., a 50% stake in 1.4 GW of solar for $950 million. (spglobal.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who signed the agreement to sell EDF Power Solutions in the US and Canada?
EDF signed the agreement to sell its US and Canada Power Solutions unit.
Who is acquiring EDF Power Solutions' US and Canada unit?
KKR, a private equity firm, is acquiring EDF Power Solutions' operations and assets in the US and Canada.
How much renewable asset capacity does EDF Power Solutions operate in the US and Canada?
EDF Power Solutions operates 5.6 gigawatts of renewable assets in the US and Canada.
What area does this EDF deal cover?
The deal covers EDF Power Solutions operations in both the United States and Canada.

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