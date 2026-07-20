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GCAP fighter jet timeline 'will not change even if new country joins' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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GCAP fighter jet timeline 'will not change even if new country joins'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Finance Defence Military Technology International Partnerships

GCAP Fighter Jet Timeline Remains on Track Even if New Country Joins Programme

Programme Developments and International Partnerships

By Sarah Young

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20 (Reuters) - Plans for the new  Global Combat Air Programme fighter jet to be in service by 2035 will not change even if a new country joins the British, Italian and Japanese programme, the chief executive of the joint venture designing the plane said on Monday. 

Potential Expansion of the GCAP Partnership

There has been mounting speculation that the trio could open the door to another country after a rival ​Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in June, leaving European defence alliances in flux and raising concerns about potential new delays.

Canada has reached a ​deal to become an observer to the programme, a source told Reuters last week and an announcement is expected on Tuesday, an initial step that does not require any financial commitment.

Maintaining the 2035 Timeline

Marco Zoff, CEO of the Edgewing joint venture behind the plane, told reporters at the Farnborough Airshow that the timeline would not be derailed if new partners joined.

"There is such pressure and such direction from our three governments to keep the timing strict and to deliver that I think we will find a way to accommodate (...) not jeopardizing the final timeline," he said.

Japan's Perspective on Security and Timelines

Seeing China's military expansion as a security threat, Japan is seen as particularly anxious to maintain the target of 2035, which is when its F-2 fighters are due to start retiring.

In a speech at Farnborough on Monday, Japanese Defence Minister ​Shinjiro Koizumi highlighted the importance of partnerships but did not address the timeline directly.

Financial and Strategic Implications of New Partners

Cost Sharing and Industrial Collaboration

NET POSITIVE

The Edgewing venture developing GCAP, a sixth-generation stealth fighter, is jointly owned by BAE Systems, Leonardo and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement, and it secured a £4.6 billion ($6.19 billion) contract from Britain, Italy and Japan earlier in July.

Italy's defence minister said in June a new partner would help share that cost, ​and Leonardo told Reuters ​that Germany would be ⁠a particularly valid partner given its expertise. Saudi Arabia has also looked at GCAP.

Canada's Potential Role

Canada, which wants to diversify its defence spending ​away from the U.S., could deepen its GCAP cooperation at a later date if it joins.

Zoff said any new partner would be a "net positive".

Next Steps for the GCAP Programme

"We're basically doing things quicker in respect to the standard times of industrial defence," he said, adding that the focus now was on completing the concept assessment phase, due by the end of 2027, while conversations were ongoing about the future footprint for assembling the jet in the three countries.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Additional reporting by Cassell Bryan-Low, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2035 service entry timeline is firm, even if new countries join as observers or partners, per Edgewing CEO Marco Zoff’s assurances, under governmental pressure to meet deadlines (commonslibrary.parliament.uk).
  • Edgewing, the tri‑nation joint venture of BAE Systems, Leonardo and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement, received a £4.6 billion (~$6.1 billion) contract on 3 July 2026 to progress the concept and assessment phase into full design and development through end‑2027 (gov.uk).
  • Canada is poised to join GCAP as an observer—non‑financial at this stage—with potential for deeper cooperation later; Germany and Saudi Arabia have also been mentioned as interested parties (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the GCAP fighter jet timeline change if a new country joins?
No, the GCAP fighter jet is still expected to be in service by 2035 even if a new country joins the programme.
Which countries are currently leading the GCAP programme?
The GCAP programme is currently led by the UK, Italy, and Japan.
Is Canada joining the GCAP programme?
Canada has reached a deal to become an observer to the GCAP programme, with deeper cooperation possible later.
What is the purpose of the GCAP fighter jet project?
GCAP aims to develop a sixth-generation stealth fighter to replace ageing military aircraft and strengthen defence alliances.
Who are the companies behind the Edgewing GCAP venture?
Edgewing is jointly owned by BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement.

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