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Explainer-What is the 'Omega Block' causing Europe's intense heatwave?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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Finance Weather Climate Change

Explaining the 'Omega Block' Behind Europe’s Intense Heatwave

By Kate Abnett

Understanding the Omega Block Phenomenon and Its Impact on Europe

BRUSSELS, June 23 (Reuters) - The intense heatwave engulfing Western Europe, resulting in more than 40 deaths in France alone, is being sustained by a weather pattern known as an omega block.

Here is what you need to know about omega blocks and whether climate change means they could become more frequent in the years ahead.

What is an 'Omega Block'?

Origin of the Name and Structure

An omega block takes its name from the shape of the Greek letter Ω — with a bulge of warmer, settled high pressure held between two cooler low pressure systems.

How Omega Blocks Form

The "blocking" element refers to how the high pressure area of warm air gets stuck. Under normal conditions, the jet stream carries weather systems steadily from west to east. 

But during an omega block, that flow becomes disrupted and can buckle dramatically north and south, isolating the pressure systems. Weaker steering winds and temperature contrasts in the atmosphere contribute to these slow-moving, locked patterns.

Duration and Effects

The result is that hot, still air gets lodged over the same area. Omega blocks typically last between three and 10 days, but can persist for weeks.

What Happens During an Omega Block?

Central High-Pressure Effects

Under the high-pressure area in the centre, conditions become hot and dry. The high pressure also suppresses cloud formation, resulting in clear, sunny skies that allow temperatures to climb.

It is conditions like these that are baking France and Spain, where temperatures have exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Flanking Low-Pressure Effects

Regions in the low-pressure areas flanking the heatwave, meanwhile, are more likely to see cooler, rainy conditions.

Case Study: Britain’s Weather

Britain lies on the boundary between the high-pressure system and the cooler air to the northwest - producing intense heat in the south and east, and cooler, wetter conditions in the north and west, according to the UK Met Office.

Is Climate Change Responsible?

Scientific Perspectives on Omega Blocks and Climate Change

Scientists have not yet agreed upon how climate change is affecting the frequency of blocking events like this one.

Heatwaves and Global Warming

However, the global scientific consensus is clear that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of heatwaves.

Greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from burning coal, oil and gas, have heated the planet by about 1.3 C since pre-industrial times.

Impact on European Heatwaves

That warmer baseline means heatwaves reach higher temperatures. 

Europe is now experiencing heatwaves that are 2 to 4 degrees hotter than they would have been without human-caused warming, said Clair Barnes, a research associate in extreme weather and climate at Imperial College London.

As a result, when patterns like omega blocks occur, the resulting heat can be significantly more intense.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Richard Lough and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • An omega block disrupts the usual west‑to‑east jet stream flow, locking hot, dry air in place and often lasting days to weeks, intensifying heatwaves.
  • Climate models struggle to simulate blocking events accurately, and scientific consensus remains uncertain on how climate change will affect their frequency or duration.
  • Nevertheless, human‑induced warming elevates baseline temperatures, so when omega blocks occur, their heat impacts are more severe, with Europe now experiencing heatwaves several degrees hotter than in a pre‑industrial climate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an omega block in weather terms?
An omega block is a weather pattern marked by high pressure trapped between two low-pressure systems, resulting in persistent hot and dry conditions.
How does an omega block cause heatwaves in Europe?
Omega blocks disrupt normal weather flows, trapping hot air over regions like France and Spain, leading to prolonged intense heat.
Does climate change make omega blocks more frequent?
Scientists haven't confirmed if climate change increases omega block frequency, but it has made heatwaves more intense when such patterns occur.
What regions are affected by the current omega block?
France and Spain are seeing intense heat, while northern and western parts of Britain experience cooler, wetter conditions.
How long can an omega block persist?
Omega blocks typically last between three and ten days, but can persist for several weeks in some cases.

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