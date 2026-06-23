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DHL Group appoints Joe Joseph as new CFO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DHL Group appoints Joe Joseph as new CFO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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DHL Group Appoints Joe Joseph as Chief Financial Officer Starting 2027

Leadership Transition at DHL Group

Joe Joseph's Appointment as CFO

June 23 (Reuters) - German logistics giant DHL appointed Joe Joseph as its new chief financial officer, starting from June 1, 2027, the company said on Tuesday.

Background of Joe Joseph

Joseph, who currently works as finance chief of the firm's largest division, DHL Express, is to replace Melanie Kreis, whose term is set to end on May 31 next year, the company added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in DuesseldorfWriting by Tristan Veyet in GdanskEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Joe Joseph brings experience as CFO of DHL Express and replaces Melanie Kreis on June 1, 2027. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Melanie Kreis has served as Group CFO since October 2016 and her term concludes May 31, 2027, marking over a decade in a leadership finance role at DHL. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • DHL Group reported approximately €84.2 billion in revenue in 2024 and is pursuing net‑zero emissions logistics by 2050, underlining the strategic importance of the CFO role in driving financial sustainability and growth. (group.dhl.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has DHL Group appointed as their new CFO?
Joe Joseph has been appointed as the new CFO of DHL Group, effective June 1, 2027.
Who is Joe Joseph replacing as CFO at DHL Group?
Joe Joseph will replace Melanie Kreis as CFO at DHL Group.
When will Joe Joseph assume the role of CFO at DHL Group?
Joe Joseph will begin his role as CFO on June 1, 2027.
What is Joe Joseph’s current position at DHL?
Joe Joseph is currently the finance chief of DHL Express, the firm's largest division.
When does Melanie Kreis’s term as CFO end?
Melanie Kreis's term as CFO ends on May 31, 2027.

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