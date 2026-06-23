DHL Group Appoints Joe Joseph as Chief Financial Officer Starting 2027
Leadership Transition at DHL Group
Joe Joseph's Appointment as CFO
June 23 (Reuters) - German logistics giant DHL appointed Joe Joseph as its new chief financial officer, starting from June 1, 2027, the company said on Tuesday.
Background of Joe Joseph
Joseph, who currently works as finance chief of the firm's largest division, DHL Express, is to replace Melanie Kreis, whose term is set to end on May 31 next year, the company added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in DuesseldorfWriting by Tristan Veyet in GdanskEditing by Linda Pasquini)