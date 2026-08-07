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Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Sterling Slides Amid Middle East Risks and Awaited US Payroll Report

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Data

By Sophie Kiderlin

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The British pound edged lower against both the euro and U.S. dollar on Friday, with markets weighing talks, and escalations, in the Middle East and awaiting the closely watched monthly U.S. payrolls report due later in the day. 

Sterling was 0.1% lower against the dollar at $1.3438. Against the euro, the pound was similarly lower at 85.76 pence.

Middle East Tensions and Global Market Impact

Diplomatic Efforts and Recent Escalations

Investors were cautious about diplomatic efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, especially as tensions flared up again in the Middle East. An attack by Yemen's Houthis on southern Saudi Arabia wounded 11 civilians on Thursday, a military official said, as the kingdom warned that coordinated attacks by the Houthis and Iran-backed Iraqi militias were imminent.

Oil Prices Response

Brent crude futures were last slightly lower on the day at $82.16 per barrel.

US Payrolls Report and Federal Reserve Outlook

Payrolls Forecast and Rate Hike Speculation

Elsewhere, U.S. nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have risen by 80,000 last month after an increase of 57,000 in June, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The data could provide clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate path ahead as markets are weighing the chance of a potential interest rate hike. 

Domestic Factors Influencing Sterling

UK Fiscal Concerns

Domestic catalysts for Sterling are meanwhile few and far between. 

"The next big sterling catalyst that we are looking for is actually that everything else in the world calms down. When that happens, what we tend to see is attention switches back to some of the UK fiscal concerns," Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe, said. 

"If Middle East tensions can cool once we're through payrolls, then we think attention can turn back to some of these UK fundamentals, which aren't good for the pound," he said. 

Upcoming UK Economic Data

Investors next week will also get fresh UK economic data, with a gross domestic product reading for both the second quarter and the month of June due Thursday. The data could provide hints about how the economy has fared throughout the Iran war so far. 

Bank of England Policy and Future Outlook

Interest Rate Decisions

Last week, the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold, noting that it needed more time for a sense of how much the war in the Middle East would push up inflation. Investors were last pricing in around 25 basis points of tightening by year-end, and were not fully pricing in a rate hike until the BoE's February 2027 meeting. 

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Sophie Kiderlin, editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling edged lower versus the dollar (to $1.3438) and the euro (to 85.76 pence) amid escalating Middle East conflict and incoming U.S. payroll data.
  • Confirmation of a Houthi attack on southern Saudi Arabia and threats to key shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz heightened geopolitical risks and weighed on sentiment.
  • Market eyes are on U.S. nonfarm payrolls (forecast ~80,000 jobs added) for clues on the Fed’s rate path, while UK GDP data due next week may shift focus back to domestic fiscal and economic fundamentals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the British pound fall against the euro and US dollar?
The pound declined due to escalating tensions in the Middle East and market caution ahead of the US payrolls report.
How are Middle East developments affecting Sterling?
Unrest in the Middle East, including attacks in Saudi Arabia, has increased investor caution, impacting Sterling.
What could drive Sterling’s next major movement?
Calming global tensions could shift focus back to UK fiscal concerns, which may further affect the pound.
What UK economic data are investors watching next?
Investors await the UK’s second quarter and June GDP readings for insights into the economy’s health.
What is the Bank of England’s current stance on interest rates?
The Bank of England left rates unchanged, seeking clarity on the impact of Middle East conflicts on inflation.

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