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BoE's Taylor backs extended hold for interest rates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE's Taylor backs extended hold for interest rates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 23, 2026

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BoE's Taylor backs extended hold for interest rates

Alan Taylor's Perspective on Interest Rate Policy Amid Global Uncertainty

Interest Rate Response to Middle East Conflict

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Alan Taylor said on Tuesday that an "extended hold" for interest rates was the right response to the increase in price pressures spurred by conflict in the Middle East.

Concerns Over Wage and Price Inflation

Taylor, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said he doubted a new cycle of wage and price inflation could be reignited by the current "benign" financial market pricing for interest rates and energy.

Pre-War Economic Weakness

He also described Britain's economy as "very weak" before the outbreak of war.

Uncertainty in Economic Outlook

But Taylor, an academic economist who favoured cuts to interest rates before the Iran war, emphasised the lack of clarity around the economic outlook and whether peace would hold in the Middle East.

Policy Response Amid Uncertainty

"Until we have greater certainty, then, an extended hold at this level is, to me, very much the correct and appropriately measured policy response we need, given the balance of risks," Taylor said in the text of a speech due to be delivered at an event hosted by Barclays and the Centre for Economic Policy Research, a think tank.

Risks and Scenarios for the UK Economy

Downside Risks and Potential for Rate Cuts

Unlike other members of the MPC, Taylor places the most weight on downside risks for Britain's economy that might in the future require rate cuts from their current level of 3.75%.

Benign Scenario and Neutral Rate Estimate

If a benign scenario in terms of inflation pressure plays out, Taylor said interest rate cuts should resume towards his 3% estimate of neutral — the point at which monetary policy no longer stimulates nor restrains the economy.

High-Inflation Scenario as a Tail Risk

He described the BoE's high-inflation scenario "C" as a tail risk, albeit one that would force the central bank to act to preserve the inflation target.

Forecasting Challenges and Policy Stance

Issues with Market Rate Curves

Taylor expressed misgivings about the ways in which the BoE conditions its forecasts for the economy and its policy stance.

He said the market rate curves used to underpin the BoE's forecasts had overstated where investors actually expected rates to go, because those curves include a risk premium on top of rate expectations.

Implications for Policy Restrictiveness

This made the BoE's implied policy stance "excessively restrictive", Taylor said, especially towards the end of its three-year forecast horizon where the central bank's economic models would infer the existence of a positive demand shock to get inflation to the 2% target.

(Reporting by David Milliken, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Taylor backs an “extended hold” on interest rates amid inflation risks from the Middle East conflict and weak UK economy before the war onset. His estimate of neutral rate is around 3.0%, making the current 3.75% moderately restrictive.
  • He previously favoured rate cuts before the Iran conflict, arguing against a new inflation‑wage spiral due to benign market pricing for rates and energy, but uncertainty means holding is prudent.
  • The BoE recently voted 7‑2 to keep rates at 3.75% on June 18, reinforcing Taylor’s stance that raising rates now would be premature given unclear inflation trajectory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Alan Taylor support an extended hold on interest rates?
Alan Taylor believes an extended hold is appropriate due to increased price pressures from Middle East conflict and ongoing economic uncertainty.
What is the Bank of England's current interest rate?
The Bank of England's current interest rate is 3.75% as of last week.
How does Alan Taylor view the UK economy?
Taylor describes Britain’s economy as 'very weak' before the recent outbreak of war in the Middle East.
What factors are influencing the BoE's monetary policy decisions?
Factors include price pressures due to the Middle East conflict, uncertainty about economic outlook, and risks regarding peace in the region.
Who is Alan Taylor in relation to the Bank of England?
Alan Taylor is an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee and an academic economist.

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