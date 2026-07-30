GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
MeridianLink financial software firm announcement of $2 billion acquisition by Centerbridge - Global Banking & Finance Review
Featured image depicting the MeridianLink logo, highlighting the company's acquisition by Centerbridge Partners for $2 billion. This deal signifies a growing trend in private equity buyouts within the finance sector.
Finance

Schroders reports £4.2 billion outflows ahead of sale to Nuveen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions Investment management

Schroders Sees £4.2 Billion Outflows Before Nuveen Acquisition Completion

Schroders' Financial Performance and Nuveen Acquisition

First Half Outflows and Profit Growth

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Schroders reported deeper net outflows of £4.2 billion ($5.6 billion) for the first half of the year on Thursday, ahead of the expected completion in the coming months of its £9.9 billion ($13.2 billion) sale to U.S. rival Nuveen.

Comparison to Previous Year

The outflow figure compares with £1 billion pulled in the same period a year prior. The company's adjusted operating profit for the first half jumped 46% to £459.8 million, while its total assets under management stood at £867.8 billion.

Shareholder Backing and Historical Context

Support for the Nuveen Deal

Schroders' shareholders - including the 222-year-old firm's founding family - have already backed the transaction with Nuveen, which will bring an end to the independence of one of London's historic fund houses.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7491 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • H1 outflows of £4.2 billion drastically exceed last year’s £1 billion, highlighting investor flight ahead of the Nuveen deal.
  • Adjusted operating profit jumped 46% year‑on‑year to £459.8 million, showing operational resilience despite volatility.
  • Assets under management rose to £867.8 billion, and the £9.9 billion takeover by Nuveen—backed by Schroders’ founding family—will end the 222‑year independence of the firm.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Schroders report in net outflows for the first half of the year?
Schroders reported net outflows of £4.2 billion for the first half of the year.
What is the value of the deal between Schroders and Nuveen?
The sale of Schroders to Nuveen is valued at £9.9 billion ($13.2 billion).
How did Schroders' adjusted operating profit perform?
Schroders' adjusted operating profit for the first half rose 46% to £459.8 million.
What is Schroders' total assets under management?
Schroders' assets under management stood at £867.8 billion.
Have Schroders' shareholders backed the sale to Nuveen?
Yes, Schroders' shareholders, including the founding family, have backed the transaction with Nuveen.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Shell's profit more than doubles to $9.8 billion as Iran war boosts oil, gas prices

Shell's profit more than doubles to $9.8 billion as Iran war boosts oil, gas prices

Image for Spain's economic growth accelerates to 0.7% in second quarter

Spain's economic growth accelerates to 0.7% in second quarter

Image for With fields destroyed and hives lost, Gaza's beekeepers struggle to start over

With fields destroyed and hives lost, Gaza's beekeepers struggle to start over

Image for Private equity firm CVC beats half-year profit expectations

Private equity firm CVC beats half-year profit expectations

Image for UK's Drax first-half profit slides 39% on weaker power prices

UK's Drax first-half profit slides 39% on weaker power prices

Image for Magnum Ice Cream reports first-half earnings above expectations

Magnum Ice Cream reports first-half earnings above expectations

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Lloyds reports first-half profit up 23%, outlines new strategy
Lloyds reports first-half profit up 23%, outlines new strategy
Image for Shell more than doubles its profit in Q2, beating expectations
Shell more than doubles its profit in Q2, beating expectations
Image for MTU Aero Engines beats Q2 forecasts, raises 2026 cash flow outlook
MTU Aero Engines beats Q2 forecasts, raises 2026 cash flow outlook
Image for Anglo American posts $858 million H1 loss, raises dividend as Teck merger awaits approval
Anglo American posts $858 million H1 loss, raises dividend as Teck merger awaits approval
Image for UK's BAE Systems upgrades 2026 outlook on military demand
UK's BAE Systems upgrades 2026 outlook on military demand
Image for Rolls-Royce raises full-year profit forecast after strong first half
Rolls-Royce raises full-year profit forecast after strong first half
Image for British American Tobacco beats first-half profit expectations 
British American Tobacco beats first-half profit expectations 
Image for LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beats expectations
LSEG lifts outlook after first-half revenue beats expectations
Image for Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2, driven by North America
Stellantis operating income more than triples in Q2, driven by North America
Image for Accor revenue per available room falls slightly in second quarter
Accor revenue per available room falls slightly in second quarter
Image for Air France-KLM beats quarterly profit expectations but trims capacity forecasts
Air France-KLM beats quarterly profit expectations but trims capacity forecasts
Image for French economy grew 0.2 percent in second quarter
French economy grew 0.2 percent in second quarter
View All Finance Posts