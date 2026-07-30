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Magnum Ice Cream reports first-half earnings above expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Magnum Ice Cream reports first-half earnings above expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Magnum Ice Cream tops earnings forecasts as cost cuts kick in

Strong Financial Performance and Market Growth

Half-Year Earnings Surpass Expectations

July 30 (Reuters) - Magnum Ice Cream reported half-year core earnings above market expectations on Thursday, driven by cost cuts following its December spin-off from Unilever, and said trading remained strong at the start of the key summer season.

Sales Performance by Brand and Region

Ben & Jerry's Outpaces Market

Sales of Ben & Jerry's grew 9.2% in the second quarter of 2026, outperforming the broader market in North America and gaining market share, Magnum said.

CEO Comments on Regional Growth

"Our key summer selling season got off to a strong start," CEO Peter ter Kulve said in a press release. "We grew and gained share in all regions, including the U.S., our biggest market."

Strategic Context and Market Challenges

Amsterdam Listing and Market Adaptation

Magnum's Amsterdam listing has been seen as a test of its ability to boost sales of its Cornetto cones and Ben & Jerry's ice creams at a time when GLP-1 weight-loss drugs reshape consumer tastes and as the Trump administration promotes a "Make America Healthy Again" campaign in the United States.

Cost Reductions Drive Earnings

Supply-Chain and Corporate Transformation

The group cited supply-chain and corporate-transformation cost reductions as drivers of first-half earnings growth.

Adjusted Earnings and Analyst Consensus

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to €880 million ($1.0 billion) from €853 million a year ago. That beat analysts' consensus of €843 million provided by the company.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8735 euros)

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak and Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted EBITDA rose to €880 million in H1 2026, surpassing consensus of €843 million and ahead of last year’s €853 million
  • Demerger from Unilever completed December 6–8 2025, enabling independent financial reporting and cost‑reduction initiatives
  • Solid Q1 performance with 4.5% organic sales growth and productivity programmes on track, bolstering H1 results

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Magnum Ice Cream's first-half core earnings in 2025?
Magnum Ice Cream reported first-half core earnings of €880 million in 2025.
Did Magnum Ice Cream beat analysts' earnings expectations?
Yes, Magnum Ice Cream's earnings surpassed analyst consensus of €843 million, reporting €880 million.
What factors contributed to Magnum Ice Cream's improved earnings?
Cost reductions from supply chain efficiencies and corporate transformation after the Unilever spin-off were key contributors.
When did Magnum Ice Cream spin off from Unilever?
Magnum Ice Cream spun off from Unilever in December 2025.
What currency rates were used in Magnum Ice Cream's earnings report?
The report used a conversion rate of $1 = 0.8735 euros.

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