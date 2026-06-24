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Europe's heatwave curbs French nuclear plants

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Europe's heatwave curbs French nuclear plants

Impact of Heatwave on French Nuclear Power and Electricity Markets

By Forrest Crellin and Hugo Lhomedet

Heatwave Effects on Nuclear Output

June 24 (Reuters) - A heatwave sweeping western Europe reduced France's nuclear output on Wednesday as high temperatures across the country reduced access to water needed to cool reactors.

Output was reduced by 4.1 gigawatts, or 7%, of total power demand at midday, data from French utility EDF showed.

Temperature Rise and Electricity Prices

Temperatures have topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places in France, which, combined with reduced wind speeds, has boosted wholesale electricity prices.

Wholesale spot power prices in France and Germany on Tuesday reached their highest level since mid-January 2025 as electricity systems grappled with the heat and relied on gas generation.

Impacts on Electricity Exports and Profits

France is also usually a large net exporter of cheap electricity to neighbouring countries, but as the temperatures have risen exports have dropped, data from grid operator RTE showed.

Exports from France dropped to around 3 GW during the afternoon on Wednesday compared to 10 GW to 12 GW recorded last week at the same time, reducing the cheap supply for neighbours and cutting into profits from transmission.

Expert Analysis on Climate Change and Power Markets

"Climate change is demonstrating how extreme heat can be as disruptive as the (price spikes from cold weather and low renewables) witnessed during winter," Kpler analyst Alessandro Armenia said.

"We are surprised now, but we should expect next summer to exhibit similar dynamics, as climate change is undeniable," he said.

Specific Reactor Reductions and Environmental Regulations

Reactors Affected by the Heatwave

The heat has reduced output at the Saint-Alban 2 and Bugey 3 reactors on the Rhone river in eastern France, and the Nogent 2 reactor on the Seine southeast of Paris.

The Golfech 2 reactor on the Garonne river in southwest France went offline late Monday due to the heat.

Environmental Rules and Cooling Water Limits

French environmental regulations force nuclear operator EDF to reduce output when river temperatures reach a certain threshold to protect local ecosystems.

Broader Climate and Market Dynamics

Duration and Causes of the Heatwave

It was not certain how long the current heatwave, driven by a weather pattern known as an Omega block due to its shape, which allows temperatures to build day after day, would last.

Europe is warming at more than twice the global average, the World Meteorological Organisation has said, which makes prolonged heat episodes increasingly likely.

Shift to Renewables and Market Volatility

The European power system is increasingly reliant on renewable power generation, where the evening drop in solar power is replaced by wind and baseload power from nuclear, coal and gas, driving up prices when the sun goes down.

Thermal Generation Trends and Gas Usage

Nearly all countries have seen an increase in thermal generation, which includes gas and coal, in the evenings, including France where gas-fired generation is usually minimal, Kpler data showed.

Market Outliers and Analyst Commentary

This week, the pattern is exacerbated by overall higher cooling demand and below-normal wind generation, requiring the use of more gas-fired power, with the most expensive plants setting the wholesale price, LSEG analyst Nathalie Gerl said.

This week is an outlier, however, as the summer has seen regular oversupply on the electricity market, she added.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk and Forrest Crellin in Paris; editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • Heatwave triggered output reductions across multiple French nuclear reactors—Golfech 2, Bugey 3, Saint‑Alban 2, Nogent 2—undermining cooling water availability and cutting about 4.1 GW in power generation, per EDF data.
  • The heatwave is driven by an Omega‑block weather pattern, a stagnant high‑pressure system drawing hot air from North Africa and preventing cooling winds, intensifying temperature peaks across Europe.
  • With Europe warming over twice as fast as the global average, such disruptive heat-induced impacts on energy infrastructure—and consequent reliance on thermal backup generation—are expected to become increasingly frequent.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the heatwave affected French nuclear power output?
The heatwave reduced French nuclear output by 4.1 gigawatts, or 7% of total power demand, due to limited access to cooling water for reactors.
Which French nuclear reactors have been impacted by the heatwave?
Saint-Alban 2, Bugey 3, and Nogent 2 reactors saw output reduced, while the Golfech 2 reactor went offline due to environmental regulations triggered by high river temperatures.
Why do high temperatures force nuclear plants to reduce output?
French regulations require EDF to reduce nuclear output when river temperatures rise, to protect local ecosystems from thermal pollution.
How are electricity prices in Europe affected by the heatwave?
Lower nuclear output and limited wind have driven up wholesale electricity prices in France and Germany to their highest levels since January 2025.
What climate trends are highlighted by the current event?
Europe is warming at twice the global average, making prolonged heatwaves and energy market volatility more frequent.

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