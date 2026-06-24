GBAF Logo
German expert panel suggests social media ban for under-13s - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German expert panel suggests social media ban for under-13s

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Regulation technology

German Panel Recommends Social Media Ban for Under-13s to Protect Children Online

Expert Panel's Recommendations and Government Response

June 24 (Reuters) - Germany should consider barring under-13s from running their own social media accounts, imposing strict child-safety measures on platforms and introducing a parental duty to prevent "digital neglect", a government‑appointed expert panel has advised.

Key Recommendations from the Commission

The commission submitted 56 recommendations to the family ministry for a strategy to protect children and young people online, including the option of a social media ban for under-13s, according to a document published on Wednesday.

Government Reaction

The government welcomed the recommendations which are now set to be debated in the political arena.

Ministerial Support for Age Limit

"As regards the independent use of social media, I believe that the proposal for a statutory age limit of 13 years is, in principle, the right way forward," said German Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth Karin Prien in a statement.

Additional Proposals for Age-Based Protections

In addition to a legal ban on social media for under-13s, the panel also proposed tiered protection standards for the 13–16 and 16–18 age groups, seeking to shield young people from online risks without excluding them from digital spaces entirely.

As an alternative, the commission suggests abandoning a uniform age limit in favour of service‑ and function‑specific restrictions based on risk assessments of individual platforms.

International and Domestic Context

Global Trends in Social Media Regulation

A number of countries, such as Australia, France, Canada, Spain, Slovenia, Greece and Britain, have already introduced social media bans to protect their young people, or are in the process of doing so. 

Political Support in Germany

In Germany, the ruling conservatives and Social Democrats have already spoken out in favour of access restrictions, as they see fake news, AI-generated images, violence and pornography as a threat to children and young people.

Politicians also see a danger that radical political forces are targeting young people from a very early age.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s government-appointed panel submitted 56 recommendations including a social media ban for under‑13s, tiered safeguards for older teens, and urging parental responsibility in preventing digital neglect.
  • Global momentum is growing: Australia enforced an under‑16 social media ban in December 2025, and nations like France, Canada, the UK and Spain are pursuing similar regulations to protect youth online.
  • A recent YouGov‑based study in Germany shows 56% of parents support a legal minimum age for social media access, while many struggle with managing screen time themselves.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the German expert panel recommend for social media use by children?
The panel recommends barring under-13s from operating social media accounts and imposing strict child-safety measures.
Are there proposed protections for older children in Germany's recommendations?
Yes, the panel suggests tiered protection standards for ages 13–16 and 16–18 to shield them from online risks.
Have other countries introduced similar social media bans for minors?
Yes, countries like Australia, France, Canada, Spain, Slovenia, Greece, and Britain have introduced or are considering such bans.
What alternative to a strict age limit is suggested by the German panel?
The commission suggests service- and function-specific restrictions based on risk assessments instead of a uniform age limit.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs
US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs
Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%
Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%
Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Image for Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push
Anthropic hires Orange's AI chief amid Europe push
View All Finance Posts