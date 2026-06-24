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Qualcomm to buy AI startup Modular - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qualcomm to buy AI startup Modular

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Qualcomm to buy startup Modular for $4 billion in AI software push

By Anhata Rooprai

June 24 (Reuters) - Qualcomm said on Wednesday it would buy AI startup Modular in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $4 billion, gaining access to software that runs AI models across chips without having to write code for each processor.        

Qualcomm's Strategic Acquisition of Modular

Challenging Nvidia's AI Dominance

Buying Modular pits Qualcomm against CUDA, the software platform that has helped underpin Nvidia's AI dominance by tying millions of developers to the $5 trillion company's chips.

Deal Structure and Valuation

As part of the deal, Qualcomm expects to issue up to 19.2 million shares of its common stock to Modular's equity holders.

The transaction is valued at $3.92 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on Qualcomm's last closing price.

Qualcomm's shares were down about 4% in late-morning trade.

Expanding in the Data-Center and AI Market

The chipmaker has been seeking a larger foothold in the data-center market as demand for generative AI surges, and is already targeting the market with processors for data centers and other AI chips with shipments planned by the end of the year.

Software Efficiency and Market Impact

"Qualcomm is betting that by owning software that squeezes more inference more efficiently out of hardware, it can stake a claim in the data center market," Emarketer analyst Jacob Bourne said.

The Role of Modular's Software

Modular's software is primarily used to run, or "infer", AI models, a market that has emerged as the latest battleground for chipmakers as Nvidia looks to ward off competitors that are selling custom chips developed for in-house use.

The startup has positioned itself as a neutral software layer for AI computing, supporting chips from Nvidia, AMD and other vendors.

Qualcomm's Vision for AI and Future Plans

"We believe the future belongs to developer-friendly, horizontal platforms that can run across diverse compute environments and give customers real choice in how and where they deploy AI," Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said.

The deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, comes as Qualcomm pushes deeper into AI and data-center markets to reduce its reliance on smartphone chips, which generate the bulk of its revenue.

Potential Further Acquisitions

As part of its efforts to branch out, the smartphone chipmaker is also in talks to buy AI chip startup Tenstorrent for $8 billion to $10 billion, the Information reported last week.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai and Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Acquisition marks Qualcomm’s deepening push into data‑center AI chips and infrastructure, complementing recent investments like Alphawave Semi and ongoing talks for Tenstorrent (investing.com)
  • Modular, founded in 2022 by ex‑Apple and Google engineers, develops a platform allowing AI applications to run across multiple chip types without code rewriting — advancing a multi‑vendor future and competing with Nvidia’s dominance (investing.com)
  • The transaction valuation (~$4 billion) reflects a sharp rise from Modular’s $1.6 billion valuation in late 2025 and underscores Qualcomm’s aggressive AI expansion strategy (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Qualcomm announce regarding Modular?
Qualcomm announced it will acquire the AI startup Modular to expand beyond its smartphone chip business.
Why is Qualcomm acquiring Modular?
Qualcomm aims to diversify its business and reduce reliance on its core smartphone segment.
Who reported Qualcomm’s acquisition of Modular?
Anhata Rooprai reported the news from Bengaluru, with editing by Devika Syamnath.

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