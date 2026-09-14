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Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euronext, Deutsche Boerse gain after CEO revives merger talk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Euronext and Deutsche Boerse Surge After CEO Discusses Possible Merger

Market Reaction and Merger Speculation

Share Price Movements

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Euronext and Deutsche Boerse rose around 2% on Monday after CEO Boujnah said he was open to a tie-up with its German rival, reviving talk of a long-discussed combination between Europe's two largest exchange operators.

CEO Boujnah's Statements

Interview Insights

In an interview with the Financial Times, Boujnah said "one deal that would make sense is the merging of the exchanges business", while stressing that no talks were currently taking place between the two groups. 

Potential Impact and Challenges

He added that a tie-up could create a pan-European market infrastructure with "planetary scale", although any transaction would face significant antitrust hurdles.

Context and Industry Implications

European Policy Environment

The comments come as European policymakers explore ways to strengthen the bloc's capital markets and boost competitiveness against the United States.

Leadership and Succession

CEO Transition

Kepler Cheuvreux noted that Boujnah is due to step down as CEO in May 2027 and said no successor has yet been chosen. They added that CFO Giorgio Modica was seen as a leading internal candidate and "might have different thoughts on the matter."

Previous Remarks

Boujnah's remarks echoed comments made at an Italian parliamentary hearing in May, when he said a merger would make sense but was unlikely in the near future. 

Stock Performance Overview

By 0725 GMT, Euronext shares were up 2.2% and Deutsche Boerse was up 2.5%, outperforming a slightly lower European market. 

Both stocks are up around 26% so far in 2026.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

Key Takeaways

  • Boujnah proposed merging the exchanges divisions to create a pan‑European market infrastructure of “planetary scale,” though no formal talks are ongoing and regulatory scrutiny is expected. (investinsidernews.com)
  • The revival of merger talk aligns with EU efforts to deepen capital markets and bolster competitiveness against the U.S. (axios.com)
  • Boujnah, who steps down in May 2027, may be succeeded by CFO Giorgio Modica—who could have different strategic views—Kepler Cheuvreux observed. (investinsidernews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Euronext and Deutsche Boerse shares rise?
Shares rose after CEO Boujnah expressed openness to a merger with Deutsche Boerse, reviving merger talks and boosting investor sentiment.
Is there an active merger discussion between Euronext and Deutsche Boerse?
No, CEO Boujnah clarified that while a merger would make sense, there are currently no talks taking place between the two groups.
What potential benefits could a Euronext-Deutsche Boerse merger bring?
A merger could create a pan-European market infrastructure with greater scale, enhancing competitiveness against the United States.
What are the main obstacles to a Euronext-Deutsche Boerse merger?
Any merger would face significant antitrust hurdles and regulatory scrutiny due to potential market concentration.
Who is the potential successor to Euronext CEO Boujnah?
CFO Giorgio Modica is seen as a leading internal candidate, though no official successor has been selected yet.

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