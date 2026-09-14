Euronext and Deutsche Boerse Surge After CEO Discusses Possible Merger

Market Reaction and Merger Speculation

Share Price Movements

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Euronext and Deutsche Boerse rose around 2% on Monday after CEO Boujnah said he was open to a tie-up with its German rival, reviving talk of a long-discussed combination between Europe's two largest exchange operators.

CEO Boujnah's Statements

Interview Insights

In an interview with the Financial Times, Boujnah said "one deal that would make sense is the merging of the exchanges business", while stressing that no talks were currently taking place between the two groups.

Potential Impact and Challenges

He added that a tie-up could create a pan-European market infrastructure with "planetary scale", although any transaction would face significant antitrust hurdles.

Context and Industry Implications

European Policy Environment

The comments come as European policymakers explore ways to strengthen the bloc's capital markets and boost competitiveness against the United States.

Leadership and Succession

CEO Transition

Kepler Cheuvreux noted that Boujnah is due to step down as CEO in May 2027 and said no successor has yet been chosen. They added that CFO Giorgio Modica was seen as a leading internal candidate and "might have different thoughts on the matter."

Previous Remarks

Boujnah's remarks echoed comments made at an Italian parliamentary hearing in May, when he said a merger would make sense but was unlikely in the near future.

Stock Performance Overview

By 0725 GMT, Euronext shares were up 2.2% and Deutsche Boerse was up 2.5%, outperforming a slightly lower European market.

Both stocks are up around 26% so far in 2026.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)