Euronext and Deutsche Boerse Surge After CEO Discusses Possible Merger
Market Reaction and Merger Speculation
Share Price Movements
MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Euronext and Deutsche Boerse rose around 2% on Monday after CEO Boujnah said he was open to a tie-up with its German rival, reviving talk of a long-discussed combination between Europe's two largest exchange operators.
CEO Boujnah's Statements
Interview Insights
In an interview with the Financial Times, Boujnah said "one deal that would make sense is the merging of the exchanges business", while stressing that no talks were currently taking place between the two groups.
Potential Impact and Challenges
He added that a tie-up could create a pan-European market infrastructure with "planetary scale", although any transaction would face significant antitrust hurdles.
Context and Industry Implications
European Policy Environment
The comments come as European policymakers explore ways to strengthen the bloc's capital markets and boost competitiveness against the United States.
Leadership and Succession
CEO Transition
Kepler Cheuvreux noted that Boujnah is due to step down as CEO in May 2027 and said no successor has yet been chosen. They added that CFO Giorgio Modica was seen as a leading internal candidate and "might have different thoughts on the matter."
Previous Remarks
Boujnah's remarks echoed comments made at an Italian parliamentary hearing in May, when he said a merger would make sense but was unlikely in the near future.
Stock Performance Overview
By 0725 GMT, Euronext shares were up 2.2% and Deutsche Boerse was up 2.5%, outperforming a slightly lower European market.
Both stocks are up around 26% so far in 2026.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)