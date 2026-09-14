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Italy's MPS says bids for BPM, Banca Generali stand even if Intesa seizes control - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's MPS says bids for BPM, Banca Generali stand even if Intesa seizes control

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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MPS Stands Firm on BPM and Banca Generali Bids Despite Intesa Takeover

MPS's Strategy Amid Intesa Sanpaolo's Takeover Attempt

Background of the Takeover Battle

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) said on Monday the two buyout offers it has announced as it seeks to thwart a takeover bid by rival Intesa Sanpaolo can't be revoked even if Intesa seizes control of the group.

To fend off a €35 billion ($40 billion) cash-and-stock offer by market leader Intesa, MPS last month unveiled all-share bids for Banco BPM, another second-tier bank, and Banca Generali, a wealth manager.

Details of the Buyout Offers

Terms and Conditions of the Bids

In a statement issued at the behest of market regulator Consob following a complaint by Intesa, MPS provided additional details about the terms of its two bids.

It said they would be at a discount to market prices if their value was calculated based on the MPS stock price before the boost it got from Intesa's bid.

Irrevocability and Impact of Intesa's Takeover

MPS also clarified what could happen if Intesa concluded its takeover offer while the other two bids are still ongoing, saying it had not made its bids conditional on Intesa's takeover failing.

The change of control, were Intesa to succeed, would not by itself halt the bids, which are irrevocable, it said.

Next Steps and Regulatory Approvals

Intesa's Progress and Timeline

Intesa last week got shareholder approval for its takeover project and is awaiting supervisory and antitrust clearance before it can start the tender phase.

It expects to conclude the bid by December 31, it said when it announced it.

MPS's Path Forward

That may be before MPS kicks off the tender phase of its bids, which would make it easier for Intesa to halt them, a person familiar with the process said.

MPS needs to get qualified shareholder approval to proceed with its plan and is holding a vote on October 29.

Like Intesa, it then needs supervisory and antitrust go-aheads before it can ask BPM and Banca Generali shareholders to tender.($1 = 0.8644 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • MPS launched defensive all‑share offers for Banco BPM (€25.3 bn) and Banca Generali (€8.7 bn), aiming to resist Intesa’s takeover (borsaitaliana.it)
  • MPS clarified that its bids are not conditional on Intesa’s takeover failing — they remain binding even under a change of control (linkiesta.it)
  • Intesa has received shareholder approval and is awaiting regulatory clearance to launch its €30.6 bn takeover by end‑December; MPS will put its plan to shareholders on October 29, with its tender phase likely starting after that (group.intesasanpaolo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the banks involved in the MPS bids?
Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has made buyout offers for Banco BPM and Banca Generali.
Are MPS's bids for BPM and Banca Generali revocable if Intesa succeeds?
No, MPS stated its bids for BPM and Banca Generali are irrevocable even if Intesa Sanpaolo takes control.
What is Intesa Sanpaolo's role in the MPS takeover situation?
Intesa Sanpaolo made a €35 billion takeover offer for MPS and is awaiting regulatory approvals.
Will a change of control at MPS affect its bids for BPM and Banca Generali?
According to MPS, a change of control alone would not halt its ongoing bids, as they are not conditional on Intesa's takeover failing.
What regulatory steps remain for MPS's proposed bids?
MPS must get qualified shareholder approval and supervisory and antitrust clearances before proceeding with its bids.

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