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Grupa Azoty could rebuild fertilizer capacity in Poland amid supply shocks, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Grupa Azoty Plans to Restore Fertilizer Capacity in Poland Amid EU Supply Gaps

By Rafal Wojciech Nowak and Tristan Veyet

Grupa Azoty's Strategic Response to EU Fertilizer Supply Challenges

Rebuilding Domestic Fertilizer Production

GDANSK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Poland's Grupa Azoty is considering rebuilding domestic fertilizer capacity and calling off plant closures as global supply disruptions and the European Union's trade barriers have made the sector vital to the bloc's food security.

Strategic Industry Designation

"Today it looks like a major change in direction. We are talking about rebuilding our own production capacities and defining the fertilizer industry as strategic," CEO Marcin Celejewski told Reuters on Friday.

EU Support and Regulatory Needs

However, fully rebuilding the capacity would require EU support, including special funds and a supportive regulatory framework, Celejewski said.

He cautioned it was too early to formally commit to a change in the company's strategy while the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East continue.

Market Dynamics and Investment Shifts

Capitalizing on Supply Gaps

Meanwhile, Azoty is capitalizing on a supply gap created after new EU import tariffs and a carbon border levy erased foreign fertilizer producers' cost advantage, prompting them to pull back from the region.

Restarting Ammonia Production

"We will essentially start up all our ammonia production capacities," Celejewski said, adding the company was reversing its earlier plans to close factories and rely on imports, while new investments were already under way.

Reconsidering Plant Investments

It is also reconsidering land at its Police plant in northwestern Poland, previously envisioned for a green ammonia hub, as an option for a conventional ammonia investment.

Speciality Fertilizer Portfolio

Azoty has no plans to sell speciality fertilizer maker Compo Expert, which complements its core fertilizer portfolio, after looking into a possible sale in the past, Celejewski said.

Financial Challenges and Restructuring

Impact of High Gas Prices and Debt

State-controlled Azoty has faced severe financial challenges since 2022 due to high gas prices and massive debt tied to its flagship Polimery Police petrochemical project.

Asset Sales and Debt Restructuring

The chemicals maker has agreed to sell the Polimery Police plant to state energy group Orlen, a deal awaiting court approval, while it finalises a long-term debt restructuring with its creditors.

Celejewski said the company was curbing capital spending even on profitable installations and would lack funds for major investment until the debt restructuring was finished.

(Additional reporting by Conrad KüpperEditing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Grupa Azoty plans to reverse prior plant closures and resume full ammonia production to bolster domestic fertilizer capacity amid global disruptions.
  • CEO Marcin Celejewski calls on the EU for special funds and a supportive regulatory framework to make fertilizer production strategic for food security.
  • The company is already investing, reconsidering sites like the Police plant, and reaffirmed no sale of Compo Expert amid debt restructuring and financial challenges.
  • This shift aligns with EU-wide efforts to reduce import dependence, following supply chain shocks and the May 2026 Fertiliser Action Plan reinforcing EU production.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Grupa Azoty considering rebuilding fertilizer capacity in Poland?
Grupa Azoty aims to restore domestic fertilizer production due to global supply disruptions and EU trade barriers, making the industry vital for food security.
What support does Grupa Azoty need to rebuild fertilizer capacity?
The company requires EU support, including special funds and a favorable regulatory framework, to fully restore its fertilizer production capabilities.
Is Grupa Azoty reversing its plans to close factories?
Yes, the company is reversing earlier plans to close factories and instead starting up all ammonia production capacities.
What is the status of the Polimery Police plant?
Grupa Azoty has agreed to sell the Polimery Police plant to Orlen, pending court approval, as part of its long-term debt restructuring.
Does Grupa Azoty plan to sell Compo Expert?
Currently, Grupa Azoty has no plans to sell Compo Expert after previously considering a possible sale.

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