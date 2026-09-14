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Swedish centre-left opposition in pole position to take power after tight election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish centre-left opposition in pole position to take power after tight election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Swedish Centre-Left in Narrow Lead, Poised to Form Next Government After Election

Sweden's Election Results and Political Implications

Preliminary Results Indicate Centre-Left Advantage

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's centre-left opposition on Monday looked set to form the next government as preliminary election results showed it holding a narrow three-seat lead over the right-wing ruling parties with most of the votes counted after Sunday's vote.

A win for the opposition would halt a slide to the right over the last four years which has transformed Sweden from one of Europe's most welcoming countries for immigrants to one with among the toughest asylum regimes.

Parliamentary Seat Projections

Left-leaning parties headed by Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson were projected to win 176 seats in the 349-seat parliament while Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing bloc was seen winning 173 seats, the election authority said.

"If this result remains valid, Sweden will get a new government," Andersson told supporters after the preliminary results were published on Sunday night.

Performance of the Far-Right Sweden Democrats

The far-right Sweden Democrats, who hoped to join a government for the first time in the event of a win for the ruling bloc, lost an estimated 11 seats, projections showed.

Uncertainty Remains as Votes Are Counted

Party leaders, however, have been cautious about claiming victory or accepting defeat with 353 election districts still to be counted and overseas votes not likely to be tallied until Wednesday.

In 2022, exit polls initially gave a narrow victory to the centre-left which proved premature and Kristersson showed no sign of conceding when he spoke after Sunday's election.

The blocs were separated by just 0.45% of votes on Monday morning.

Potential Government Formation and Policy Directions

Coalition Challenges

If a centre-left win is confirmed, forming a government could take some time. 

While Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson will be prime minister, it remains unclear which other parties will be in her government. The Centre Party has refused to share power with the Left Party which says it must be a part of any coalition. 

"It could very well be a complicated process to form a government," the speaker of the parliament, Andreas Norlen, told Swedish television.

Likely Policy Outcomes

The result of the election is unlikely to change the course of Sweden's pro-Western and pro-Ukraine stance and its effect on immigration and economic policy is unclear.

Welfare, Tax, and Immigration Policies

Andersson has promised voters more spending on welfare, a fairer tax system and a focus on social cohesion. But while the Greens and Left parties want the rich to contribute more, the Centre Party is against a billionaires' tax. 

The Social Democrats are unlikely to ease immigration rules, as campaigned for by the Left and Green parties, with Andersson saying Sweden has to continue its tough line.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson in Stockholm and Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Preliminary results give the centre‑left opposition a slim edge with 176 seats versus the right‑wing bloc’s 173 in the 349‑seat Riksdag, though the final outcome remains pending as counting continues (huffingtonpost.es).
  • A centre‑left victory would mark a shift from four years of rightward policy, especially on immigration, yet Andersson has signaled continuity on maintaining strict asylum rules (apnews.com).
  • Forming a government could take time: Andersson’s potential coalition hinges on delicate talks, particularly as the Centre Party refuses to join a coalition excluding the Left Party (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seats did the centre-left and right-wing blocs win in the Swedish parliament?
The centre-left bloc is projected to win 176 seats, while the right-wing bloc is expected to win 173 seats in the 349-seat parliament.
Could forming a new Swedish government be complicated?
Yes, coalition negotiations could be complex due to disagreements among centre-left parties on issues like tax policy and coalition partners.

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