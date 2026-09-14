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Chevron eyes Argentina, Mediterranean for global LNG growth, deal with India - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chevron eyes Argentina, Mediterranean for global LNG growth, deal with India

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy LNG Chevron

Chevron Targets Argentina and Mediterranean for Global LNG Portfolio Growth

Chevron’s Strategy for Expanding Global Gas Portfolio

By Emily Chow and Florence Tan

BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chevron is looking to expand its global gas portfolio from Argentina to the Mediterranean to meet growing demand from buyers concerned about energy security due to the crisis in the Middle East, President of Global Gas Freeman Shaheen said.

Impact of Global Crises on Gas Markets

Global gas markets have experienced two major disruptions in the past four years as the Ukraine war in 2022 and the Iran conflict this year cut off supplies from top producers Russia and Qatar and drove liquefied natural gas prices higher.

Diversification as a Key Response

"What we're seeing from this crisis is that it just reinforces the need for diversity — diversity of supply and diversity of different contracting structures," Shaheen said, adding, "and not leaving yourselves susceptible to a spot market that's not really as liquid as crude and products."

Chevron’s Current and Planned LNG Capacity

Chevron will have about 20 million metric tons per annum of LNG supply capacity comprising 16 million tons of net gas production from its projects and 4 million tons contracted from the U.S. Gulf Coast that commenced in February this year and will ramp up over the next few years in line with agreements.

"We're looking to continue to expand that portfolio," Shaheen said in an interview on the sidelines of the Gastech conference in Bangkok.

Focus Regions for Expansion

"There's great prospects out of Argentina with the development of crude and gas in that marketplace. The East Mediterranean is a very exciting area for us as well."

Additional Opportunities in Australia and Africa

He also sees further opportunities in Australia and Africa, provided the projects offer the right capital, fiscal and regulatory terms, adding that the U.S.-Iran war has reinforced the need for a diversified gas portfolio.

Shaheen did not elaborate on where in Africa, Australia or the eastern Mediterranean the company might expand. In June, Chevron won approval to become operator and lead gas exploration in an offshore block off Greece, expanding its presence there.

Comparison with Venezuela Investments

However, these opportunities have to be weighed against Venezuela, where Chevron and its partners would invest more than $7 billion to more than double oil output by 2031.

"I've been hearing that Venezuela has a lot of capital that's going to have to go that way coming up," Shaheen told Reuters.

"Everything is going to get analysed in our project queue and it gets ranked."

Chevron’s Existing Operations and Market Focus

Chevron already has significant operations in Australia, running the country's largest LNG project, Gorgon, and the Wheatstone project. A large portion of its Australian supply goes to Japan.

"Japan continues to be our home base, and we have nice structural opportunities into Singapore," Shaheen said, adding that China and Korea remain attractive markets.

Recent Deals and Market Evolution

In Singapore, Chevron inked a deal in 2024 to supply Sembcorp Industries up to 0.6 million tons per annum of LNG from 2028.

LNG buyers are also changing the way they secure supply, he said, with state-backed importers increasingly willing to sign contracts with portfolio suppliers rather than relying on government-to-government arrangements.

India’s Evolving LNG Market

"I'd love to have a deal in India. It's just they're very, very headline-price driven," Shaheen said. "I think India is still evolving. There's going to be great opportunities over time."

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Florence Tan; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Chevron plans to expand its ~20 million tpa LNG supply portfolio with new opportunities in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta region
  • The company is accelerating Eastern Mediterranean growth—recent decisions include expanding Leviathan offshore Israel, exploration near Malta, and blocks off Greece
  • Chevron sees rising flexibility in LNG contracting structures and aims to tap evolving markets such as India, where price sensitivity remains a barrier

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Chevron focusing on LNG expansion in Argentina and the Mediterranean?
Chevron sees strong prospects for developing crude and gas in Argentina and the East Mediterranean to diversify supply amid global energy security concerns.
What is Chevron's current global LNG supply capacity?
Chevron holds about 20 million metric tons per annum of LNG supply through its own projects and contracted volumes, with plans to expand further.
What is Chevron's strategy for expanding its LNG portfolio?
Chevron aims to expand globally, targeting regions like Argentina, the Mediterranean, Africa, and Australia while seeking favorable project terms.
What challenges does Chevron face in securing LNG deals in India?
Chevron notes that Indian buyers are highly price-sensitive, making deals challenging, but sees significant long-term potential as the market evolves.

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