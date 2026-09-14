Latvia’s AirBaltic Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York, Ensures Flight Continuity

AirBaltic’s Chapter 11 Filing and Operational Continuity

Background of the Bankruptcy Filing

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latvia's airBaltic said on Monday it had filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in New York as part of a financial restructuring aimed at reducing its debt.

Impact on Flights and Customers

The airline, in which the Latvian government owns a majority stake, said flights would continue to operate as scheduled, tickets and reservations would remain valid and customer services would continue without interruption throughout the court-supervised process.

Financial Support and Lenders

Debtor-in-Possession Financing Details

The company said in a statement it had secured a commitment for €350 million ($405 million) of debtor-in-possession financing from lenders including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree Capital Management to support its operations during the restructuring.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8653 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; editing by Stine Jacobsen and Milla Nissi-Prussak)