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AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Latvia’s AirBaltic Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York, Ensures Flight Continuity

AirBaltic’s Chapter 11 Filing and Operational Continuity

Background of the Bankruptcy Filing

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latvia's airBaltic said on Monday it had filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in New York as part of a financial restructuring aimed at reducing its debt.

Impact on Flights and Customers

The airline, in which the Latvian government owns a majority stake, said flights would continue to operate as scheduled, tickets and reservations would remain valid and customer services would continue without interruption throughout the court-supervised process.

Financial Support and Lenders

Debtor-in-Possession Financing Details

The company said in a statement it had secured a commitment for €350 million ($405 million) of debtor-in-possession financing from lenders including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree Capital Management to support its operations during the restructuring.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8653 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; editing by Stine Jacobsen and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • airBaltic, majority‑owned by Latvia’s government, filed for Chapter 11 on September 14, 2026 to restructure debt while keeping flights and customer services running as normal
  • The airline secured €350 million ($405 million) in debtor‑in‑possession financing from lenders including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree to support operations during the court‑supervised process
  • The Latvian government continues to own a majority stake—recent reports estimate between ~88 % and nearly 98 %—and has supported airBaltic’s financial stabilization, including interim financing arrangements of up to €257 million ahead of the filing

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did airBaltic file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy?
airBaltic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York to restructure its finances and reduce its debt.
Will airBaltic flights continue to operate during the bankruptcy process?
Yes, airBaltic stated that flights will continue to operate as scheduled throughout the restructuring process.
What happens to existing airBaltic tickets and reservations?
Tickets and reservations will remain valid, and customer services will continue without interruption.
How much financing did airBaltic secure for operations during restructuring?
airBaltic secured €350 million ($405 million) in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations.
Who are some of the lenders supporting airBaltic's restructuring?
Lenders include Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley, and Oaktree Capital Management.

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