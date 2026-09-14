Latvia’s AirBaltic Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in New York, Ensures Flight Continuity
AirBaltic’s Chapter 11 Filing and Operational Continuity
Background of the Bankruptcy Filing
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latvia's airBaltic said on Monday it had filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in New York as part of a financial restructuring aimed at reducing its debt.
Impact on Flights and Customers
The airline, in which the Latvian government owns a majority stake, said flights would continue to operate as scheduled, tickets and reservations would remain valid and customer services would continue without interruption throughout the court-supervised process.
Financial Support and Lenders
Debtor-in-Possession Financing Details
The company said in a statement it had secured a commitment for €350 million ($405 million) of debtor-in-possession financing from lenders including Strategic Value Partners, Barclays, Hayfin Capital Management, Morgan Stanley and Oaktree Capital Management to support its operations during the restructuring.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8653 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; editing by Stine Jacobsen and Milla Nissi-Prussak)