GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shares slip in Asia as oil climbs, rate hikes loom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Shares slip in Asia as oil climbs, rate hikes loom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Asian Shares Drop as Oil Surges and Investors Brace for Rate Hikes

Market Reactions to Oil Surge and Anticipated Rate Hikes

SYDNEY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Share markets slid in Asia on Monday as supply concerns caused oil prices to spike anew, while investors braced for possible interest rate hikes in both the United States and Japan this week.

Oil Prices Spike Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Brent climbed 3% as new strikes on Saudi Arabia and on ships in the Gulf tested nerves, after an attack on a Saudi oil pipeline and an advance by Yemen's Houthis threatened to worsen the wartime disruption to global energy supplies.

A meeting in Oman between Iran and Gulf Arab states, scheduled for Monday to discuss a deal on opening the Strait of Hormuz, was postponed.

With shipping through the strait and the Bab el-Mandeb under threat, analysts fear oil prices could stay elevated for a lengthy period, stoking inflation globally.

Central Bank Decisions Loom

Federal Reserve Rate Hike Expectations

An uncomfortably hot U.S. consumer price report on Friday led markets to price in an 86% chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, and move again by December. It would be the first hike since mid-2023.

"We now expect the Fed to hike twice this year, in September and December," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan. "At this stage, failing to back up words with action could put the credibility of the institution at risk."

"Whether these actions represent a limited recalibration or mark the start of a more sustained hiking cycle will depend on incoming data," he added. "We anticipate the former scenario but see risks for the latter."

Market Movements and Oil Futures

Brent futures were last up 3.1% at $107.84 a barrel, having gained almost 9% last week, while U.S. crude rose 2.8% to $102.85 a barrel. [O/R]

Nikkei futures were down 2% at 63,260, compared with a cash close of 64,011. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures lost 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures fell 1.0%.

High Yields Test Equity Valuations

Bond Yields and Equity Market Outlook

Treasury futures were a shade firmer in early trading, having been sold heavily in recent weeks. Just last week alone, 2-year yields rose a steep 26 basis points over the week, while 10-year yields added 19 basis points as the curve flattened.

Ben Snider, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, said strong corporate earnings should provide support for Wall Street if borrowing costs rise.

"Equities typically struggle when the Fed starts to hike rates, but we expect the bull market to continue," he added. "The S&P 500 has generated an average three-month return of -2% at the start of seven hiking cycles during the last few decades."

"Yet the S&P 500 has generated an average return of +9% during the 12 months following the first hike."

Global Central Banks and Currency Movements

Bank of Japan and Yen Outlook

Markets also imply around a 76% chance the Bank of Japan will lift its cash rate by a quarter point, to 1.25%, when it meets on Friday. The BOJ is also expected to sound hawkish on further tightening as it struggles to prevent a relapse in the yen after market intervention helped to pull it from a 40-year low.

The dollar was holding at 153.77 yen, having fallen around 4% over the last two weeks and away from a July peak of 163.99. The euro was also little changed at $1.1600, having found support at $1.1570 on Friday.

Bank of England and Sterling Stability

Sterling was flat at $1.3518 with the Bank of England expected to hold its rates at 3.75% on Thursday, though the decision could again be split.

Commodities Market Update

In commodity markets, gold slipped 0.3% to $4,336 an ounce, as higher bond yields diminished the lure of the non-interest-paying metal. [GOL/]  

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Key Takeaways

  • Middle East unrest pushed Brent crude up over 3%, heightening worries about global energy supply.
  • Markets are pricing in roughly an 85% chance of a 25 bp Fed rate hike next week and elevated odds for a Bank of Japan increase.
  • Rising yields dented equity valuations, yet analysts highlight potential post‑hike gains in U.S. stocks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian share markets fall?
Asian shares slipped due to rising oil prices and concerns over potential interest rate hikes in the US and Japan.
What caused the oil price spike?
Oil prices surged following new attacks in the Gulf and supply disruptions in Saudi Arabia and the Strait of Hormuz.
Are interest rate hikes expected in the US and Japan?
Markets anticipate interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, with the US likely to raise rates by 25 basis points.
How are rising bond yields affecting equity markets?
Rising treasury yields are testing equity valuations, but strong earnings may offer support despite higher borrowing costs.
What is the outlook for major currencies?
The US dollar held steady against the yen and euro, while sterling remained flat ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil prices jump more than $3 after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices jump more than $3 after new strikes on Saudi, Strait of Hormuz

Image for Swedish election in dead heat as voters question liberal traditions

Swedish election in dead heat as voters question liberal traditions

Image for UK PM Burnham to meet business leaders to discuss growth

UK PM Burnham to meet business leaders to discuss growth

Image for Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc seen winning by one seat, election authority projects

Sweden's centre-left opposition bloc seen winning by one seat, election authority projects

Image for New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption

New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption

Image for Trump says he is removing U.S. tariffs on Irish whiskey

Trump says he is removing U.S. tariffs on Irish whiskey

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine's Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on former press secretary
Ukraine's Zelenskiy imposes sanctions on former press secretary
Image for Russia hits passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland, just misses 'diplomatic train'
Russia hits passenger train on Ukraine's border with Poland, just misses 'diplomatic train'
Image for Carney pushes idea of making Canada 'associate member' of EU, WSJ reports
Carney pushes idea of making Canada 'associate member' of EU, WSJ reports
Image for Saudi pipeline outage threatens loss of 4% of global oil supply
Saudi pipeline outage threatens loss of 4% of global oil supply
Image for Lithuania says drone sighting turns out to be flock of birds, after NATO summons jets
Lithuania says drone sighting turns out to be flock of birds, after NATO summons jets
Image for Xi pushes 'Greater BRICS' economic ties to give bloc larger global role
Xi pushes 'Greater BRICS' economic ties to give bloc larger global role
Image for German firms lift China investment as US outlays fall, IW study shows
German firms lift China investment as US outlays fall, IW study shows
Image for Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock worth up to $7.5 billion
Larry Ellison cancels plan to sell Oracle stock worth up to $7.5 billion
Image for Anthropic CEO urges AI companies to slow model development amid fears over misuse
Anthropic CEO urges AI companies to slow model development amid fears over misuse
Image for Russian attacks kill 10, injure dozens in Ukraine; Russia says it hits ships, plants
Russian attacks kill 10, injure dozens in Ukraine; Russia says it hits ships, plants
Image for Brussels airport traffic disrupted Friday evening after drone sighting
Brussels airport traffic disrupted Friday evening after drone sighting
Image for Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian attacks hit economy
Ukraine braces for harsh winter as Russian attacks hit economy
View All Finance Posts