Germany’s Economic Momentum Slows at Start of Q3 Due to High Energy Prices
Economic Overview and Contributing Factors
Slowing Economic Momentum in Q3
BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany's economic momentum slowed at the start of the third quarter, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Monday, as a boom in energy-intensive industries fades and domestic consumption weakens amid higher energy prices.
Energy-Intensive Industries and Foreign Demand
The ministry said the special economic cycle in energy-intensive industries, driven by increased foreign demand tied to the Middle East conflict, appeared to be weakening.
Impact on Private Consumption
Indicators for private consumption also pointed to declining momentum against the backdrop of persistently high energy prices, it added.
(Reporting by Thomas SeythalEditing by Ludwig Burger)