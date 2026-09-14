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Berlin sees slowdown of economic momentum early in Q3 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Berlin sees slowdown of economic momentum early in Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Germany’s Economic Momentum Slows at Start of Q3 Due to High Energy Prices

Economic Overview and Contributing Factors

Slowing Economic Momentum in Q3

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Germany's economic momentum slowed at the start of the third quarter, the economy ministry said in its monthly report on Monday, as a boom in energy-intensive industries fades and domestic consumption weakens amid higher energy prices.

Energy-Intensive Industries and Foreign Demand

The ministry said the special economic cycle in energy-intensive industries, driven by increased foreign demand tied to the Middle East conflict, appeared to be weakening.

Impact on Private Consumption

Indicators for private consumption also pointed to declining momentum against the backdrop of persistently high energy prices, it added.

(Reporting by Thomas SeythalEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Foreign‑driven cycle in energy‑intensive sectors is tapering off, reducing industrial growth support
  • Private consumption is losing momentum due to persistently high energy costs and diminished purchasing power
  • Germany’s modest 0.2 – 0.3 % Q2 GDP growth relied heavily on exports, but Q3 faces headwinds from weak domestic demand and logistical constraints (e.g., low inland waterway levels)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Germany’s economic momentum slowing in early Q3?
Germany’s economic momentum is slowing due to weakening in energy-intensive industries and reduced domestic consumption amid persistently high energy prices.
How have energy-intensive industries in Germany been affected?
The boom in energy-intensive industries, fueled by increased foreign demand, is fading as the special economic cycle in these sectors weakens.
What factors are impacting private consumption in Germany?
Indicators show declining momentum for private consumption due to the continued high cost of energy.
What role do energy prices play in the current economic trend?
Persistently high energy prices are cited as a key factor weakening both industry output and consumer spending.
Which region's conflict contributed to demand in German industries?
Increased foreign demand tied to the Middle East conflict initially drove the boom in Germany’s energy-intensive industries.

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