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Essar buys UK petrol station operator SGN Retail, adds 118 sites - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Essar buys UK petrol station operator SGN Retail, adds 118 sites

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Essar Group Acquires SGN Retail, Expands UK Network with 118 Petrol Sites

Essar Group's Strategic Expansion in the UK Fuel Retail Market

Acquisition Details and Growth Plans

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's Essar Group has acquired UK petrol station operator SGN Retail, adding 118 sites as it seeks to expand its fuel retail network to 800 outlets by 2031, the company said on Monday.

The acquisition will take the number of petrol stations operated by Essar Energy Transition Retail (EET Retail) to 235, it said.

About Essar Energy Transition Retail

EET Retail is part of Essar Energy Transition Fuels, which operates the 200,000-barrel-per-day Stanlow refinery in the United Kingdom.

Leadership Perspective

"This acquisition accelerates our plan to build a nationwide, vertically integrated platform of 800 sites, backed by direct refinery supply and delivering competitive prices at the pump for UK motorists," said Arvan Ruia, chief executive of EET Retail.

Financial Aspects of the Deal

The deal is worth £400 million to £450 million ($540.04 million to $607.55 million), two sources with knowledge of the matter said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

An Essar spokesperson declined to comment on the deal value.

Funding and Banking Partners

EET Retail said the acquisition would be funded through cash and a £250-million senior debt facility from banks including First Abu Dhabi Bank, Macquarie Bank, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and SMBC Bank International.

($1 = 0.7407 pounds)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Acquisition adds ~118 SGN Retail-operated forecourts, bringing EET Retail’s total to 235 sites.
  • Deal valued at approximately £400–£450 million, financed via cash and a £250 million senior‑debt facility from major banks.
  • Accelerates Essar’s plan to build a vertically integrated 800‑site UK fuel retail network by 2031, leveraging Stanlow refinery for secure supply.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many petrol stations does Essar operate in the UK after acquiring SGN Retail?
Essar now operates 235 petrol stations in the UK after acquiring SGN Retail's 118 sites.
What is Essar's target for its UK fuel retail network by 2031?
Essar aims to expand its fuel retail network to 800 outlets in the UK by 2031.
What is the estimated value of the Essar-SGN Retail acquisition?
The acquisition is valued between £400 million and £450 million ($540.04 million to $607.55 million).
How is the Essar acquisition of SGN Retail being funded?
Essar is funding the acquisition with cash and a £250-million senior debt facility from several banks.
Which banks are involved in funding the Essar acquisition?
Banks backing the deal include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Macquarie Bank, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and SMBC Bank International.

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